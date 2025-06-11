“It confused everyone and people were stopping in the middle of the roundabout. Just absolute chaos,” said one motorist.

Lane dividers on the roundabout last week. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

A worker in the area said customers were coming into her workplace complaining about the layout and how they didn’t understand when to change lanes until it was too late.

In a statement this week, Tauranga City Council head of transport Mike Seabourne said the roundabout had been monitored since the changes were introduced.

“The previous layout required drivers to transition lanes within the roundabout to access Taurikura Drive, which will no longer be needed,” said Seabourne.

“The new layout will make the roundabout simpler to navigate, especially for drivers wanting to access Taurikura Drive and the Tauranga Crossing shopping centre.”

Seabourne said council has come up with a new plan and alterations will be made overnight on Thursday.

The Tauriko roundabout intersecting Taurikura Drive, Takitimu Drive/State Highway 36 and Lakes Boulevard. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

“We’ve seen some challenges associated with the previous traffic management set-up and have heard from our community, so we’re changing the layout of lane closures on the roundabout.

“The new traffic management measures should provide an easier layout for drivers to follow, while still supporting our accelerated programme of works to upgrade Taurikura Drive.”

The new road layout will involve closing the right-hand lane on SH36 from the Takitimu roundabout to the SH36/Taurikura Drive roundabout.

This was in addition to closing some of the right-hand lane on the roundabout and the right-hand lane on Lakes Boulevard at the approach to the roundabout.

“A lower speed limit will still apply within the area under the traffic management layout change.”

Seabourne said the council was confident these changes will make a positive impact.

“We will continue to monitor the site closely as the change is implemented.”

The new layout for accessing Taurikura Drive. Graphic / TCC

The new layout for accessing State Highway 36 North. Graphic / TCC

The new layout for accessing Lakes Boulevard. Graphic / TCC

The new layout for accessing State Highway 36 South. Graphic / TCC

For more information visit tauranga.govt.nz/taurikura-drive.