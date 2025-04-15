Cancer Society services are free for cancer patients and their whānau and include transport to treatment, support from experienced cancer care professionals, support groups, accommodation near treatment centres and access to counselling.

The Cancer Society's memory meadow initiative offers a space for the community to reflect. Photo / Jan Mae Paguirigan

The memory meadow initiative was first launched last year in Waikato.

A ‘special destination’

Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty chief executive Helen Carter said the memory meadow would be a “special destination” that people could visit to remember a loved one or to honour the journey they have been on.

The memory meadow would make for a “spectacular display” in the spring but was reliant on community contributions to achieve a target of 10,000 bulbs.

A community planting event would be held at Yatton Park on May 10 at 1pm, where bulbs could be purchased.

The memory meadow is a new initiative by the Cancer Society that first launched in 2024 in Waikato and is now coming to Tauranga. Photo / Tim Stevens

Eves spokeswoman Vicki Semple said Eves was thrilled to be the principal sponsor of the memory meadow to help create “a legacy of sorts” for people in the community who had been affected by cancer, especially as cancer rates continued to rise across New Zealand.

Semple encouraged people to support the initiative so the Cancer Society could continue providing its “crucial services”.

The initiative was supported by the council, which had provided the bulbs, park space and support with the planting event.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said everyone had been impacted by cancer “in some way”.

“We’re proud to be able to support this special cause – it’s a wonderful way to bring the community together in support.”

Bulbs can also be purchased on the Cancer Society’s website.