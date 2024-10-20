The spokesperson said Woolworths NZ’s priority was supporting the affected staff.

“We’ll communicate directly with our customers on the [closure] date closer to the time.

“And we’ll work individually with each of the 38 team members at our Greerton store to redeploy them into new roles in nearby Woolworths stores wherever possible.”

The spokesperson said the company had recently renovated the nearby Fraser Cove store and was looking forward to serving customers there and other local Woolworths stores “as we consolidate Woolworths’ presence in the Tauranga area”.

FIRST Union Bay of Plenty organiser Hayley Derry said half of the 38 staff at Woolworths Greerton store were FIRST Union members,

“We will be working with the company to ensure redeployment in other local stores is available where possible, and any other members who choose to take redundancy are supported throughout the process.

“It’s unfortunate to see store closures in a fast-growing region like the Bay of Plenty, and it will be a loss for the local Greerton community.

“Some of our members have worked at this store for more than two decades. And we hope the closure process will respect their considerable efforts and expertise and ensure workers aren’t further disadvantaged in any way.”

Greerton Mainstreet chair Rebecca Busby. Photo / Greerton Mainstreet

Greerton Mainstreet’s new chair Rebecca Busby was sad to learn of the closure.

“It will no doubt have an impact on both our local community and the businesses here.

“For many years, the supermarket has been an important anchor for the area, bringing foot traffic to our village and indirectly contributing to the livelihoods of surrounding stores.”

Busby was concerned the closure may lead to customers changing habits and visiting other areas.

“However, we are optimistic that this can create opportunities for local businesses to come together and innovate in how they engage with the community, particularly given the unique offerings of Greerton Village.

“We will be actively working on initiatives to attract shoppers that continue to make Greerton a vibrant and welcoming place to visit.”

Busby said the closure was a reminder of how much the retail landscape was shifting and “how we all need to find ways to adapt”.

“On a personal note, as a regular shopper at the store, I will miss the convenience and range of goods. But moreover, the sense of community it fosters, thanks to its wonderful staff. I sincerely hope they are all happy in their next steps.”

Shoppers react to closure

Greerton local Ross Roycroft was saddened to be told about the closure which he said would impact a " lot of retirees”, especially those with mobility issues and those unable to drive to the nearest supermarket.

“That’s probably at Fraser Cove or Gate Pa about 2 km away. It’s going to be a big adjustment for them and lots of other people too.”

Woolworths Greerton shopper Pat Clifton says she's not happy at all that the supermarket she had shopped at for more than 20 years will close next month. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Another regular shopper is Pat Clifton, 88, from Pemberton Crescent.

“I’m not very happy about the closure at all. I’ve been shopping at this supermarket for more than 20 years ever since it opened.”

Clifton said it takes her about 20 minutes to walk to the store using a walking frame.

“I usually shop here about three times a week as I can’t carry a lot. I walk to the supermarket because it’s good for my health and I want to keep my independence.

“It’s unbelievable the store is closing and I feel for the staff who are so lovely and hope they all get new jobs.”

Clifton was worried about how she and her neighbours would adjust to shopping at other supermarkets some distance away.

Woolworths Greerton regular shopper Annette Fillingham says she's devastated over the news of the store's closure next month. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Greerton Village resident Annette Fillingham has shopped at Woolworths Greerton for about 11 years.

“It’s devastating news as I have mobility issues and we rely on this supermarket for our weekly shopping.

“Having to take a bus to get to another supermarket, probably down at Fraser Cove is going to take a lot of extra time and effort. The closure is very inconvenient.”

“We are all hoping that another supermarket opens on the same site,” she said.

Another regular shopper, who only wished to be known as Irene, said her walking issues made her “very anxious” about shopping at an unfamiliar larger supermarket.

“To be honest I’ve had a couple of sleepless nights worrying about it. I’ve tried online shopping but it doesn’t always work to your advantage as sometimes my first preferences aren’t available and it doesn’t always work out cheaper.”

Pat Jaques, a long-term employee at the Bay Hobby Supplies shop, said he would mostly buy tea and coffee and the odd ream of paper from this supermarket.

“But there will be a lot of people on mobility scooters and users of Zimmer frames that would be pretty dependent on this supermarket for their supplies.”

He said the Cameron Rd site occupied by Woolworths supermarket was a “very valuable” prime location, given the number of car parks.

“I’m pretty sure it will be snapped up by another supermarket chain or a big retail chain for redevelopment.”

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.