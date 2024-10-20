Woolworths supermarket in Cameron Rd, Greerton is set to close in mid-November 2024. Photo / Sandra Conchie
Woolworths Greerton supermarket is set to close next month with regular shoppers saying the “unbelievable“ and “devastating” news has them feeling anxious about the impacts of the decision, particularly those with mobility issues.
A FIRST Union spokesperson told the Bay of Plenty Times some staff had worked at the supermarket for more than two decades.
A Woolworths New Zealand spokesperson said the company’s Cameron Rd store, which employed 38 staff, in Greerton, Tauranga would close in mid-November. The exact date is not finalised.
“Our Greerton store has served our customers well for many years, but local customers’ shopping preferences have changed.
“As we look to the future, with our current lease term expiring in December, we believe it makes sense to consolidate our customer offer in the area.”
The spokesperson said the company had recently renovated the nearby Fraser Cove store and was looking forward to serving customers there and other local Woolworths stores “as we consolidate Woolworths’ presence in the Tauranga area”.
FIRST Union Bay of Plenty organiser Hayley Derry said half of the 38 staff at Woolworths Greerton store were FIRST Union members,
“We will be working with the company to ensure redeployment in other local stores is available where possible, and any other members who choose to take redundancy are supported throughout the process.
“It’s unfortunate to see store closures in a fast-growing region like the Bay of Plenty, and it will be a loss for the local Greerton community.
“Some of our members have worked at this store for more than two decades. And we hope the closure process will respect their considerable efforts and expertise and ensure workers aren’t further disadvantaged in any way.”
Greerton Mainstreet’s new chair Rebecca Busby was sad to learn of the closure.
“It will no doubt have an impact on both our local community and the businesses here.
“For many years, the supermarket has been an important anchor for the area, bringing foot traffic to our village and indirectly contributing to the livelihoods of surrounding stores.”
Busby was concerned the closure may lead to customers changing habits and visiting other areas.
“However, we are optimistic that this can create opportunities for local businesses to come together and innovate in how they engage with the community, particularly given the unique offerings of Greerton Village.
“We will be actively working on initiatives to attract shoppers that continue to make Greerton a vibrant and welcoming place to visit.”
Busby said the closure was a reminder of how much the retail landscape was shifting and “how we all need to find ways to adapt”.
“On a personal note, as a regular shopper at the store, I will miss the convenience and range of goods. But moreover, the sense of community it fosters, thanks to its wonderful staff. I sincerely hope they are all happy in their next steps.”
Shoppers react to closure
Greerton local Ross Roycroft was saddened to be told about the closure which he said would impact a " lot of retirees”, especially those with mobility issues and those unable to drive to the nearest supermarket.
“That’s probably at Fraser Cove or Gate Pa about 2 km away. It’s going to be a big adjustment for them and lots of other people too.”
Another regular shopper is Pat Clifton, 88, from Pemberton Crescent.
“It’s devastating news as I have mobility issues and we rely on this supermarket for our weekly shopping.
“Having to take a bus to get to another supermarket, probably down at Fraser Cove is going to take a lot of extra time and effort. The closure is very inconvenient.”
“We are all hoping that another supermarket opens on the same site,” she said.
Another regular shopper, who only wished to be known as Irene, said her walking issues made her “very anxious” about shopping at an unfamiliar larger supermarket.
“To be honest I’ve had a couple of sleepless nights worrying about it. I’ve tried online shopping but it doesn’t always work to your advantage as sometimes my first preferences aren’t available and it doesn’t always work out cheaper.”
Pat Jaques, a long-term employee at the Bay Hobby Supplies shop, said he would mostly buy tea and coffee and the odd ream of paper from this supermarket.
“But there will be a lot of people on mobility scooters and users of Zimmer frames that would be pretty dependent on this supermarket for their supplies.”
He said the Cameron Rd site occupied by Woolworths supermarket was a “very valuable” prime location, given the number of car parks.
“I’m pretty sure it will be snapped up by another supermarket chain or a big retail chain for redevelopment.”
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.