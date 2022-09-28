Mount Misery, 10km south of the city, will now be called Maungatūtū. Image / Supplied

A hill south of Tauranga has officially had a name change.

Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board announced on Thursday that Mount Misery, 10km south of the city, will now be called Maungatūtū.

The announcement follows public consultation between November 2021 and February 2022.

After considering submissions, the board put its recommendation to Land Information Minister Damien O'Connor and he agreed with it.

"I'm pleased that we have this opportunity to restore the original Māori name for the maunga," O'Connor said.

The name Mount Misery has never been official but is believed to have come into local use around a century ago, as locals struggled with poor farming conditions.



The board chairman, Anselm Haanen, said that the change addressed challenges arising from multiple places with the same name.

"Despite the negative connotations, Mount Misery is a surprisingly common name," Haanen said.

"There are 21 other Mount Miserys in Aotearoa New Zealand – including one that is only 60km away at Morrinsville.

"Removing this duplication helps remove potential confusion and makes it easier to identify a site – particularly for emergency services."

The maunga is an extinct volcanic cone, marking the rohe of several iwi and hapū from Tauranga Moana.

Haanen said the board actively encouraged the use of original Māori names, especially when there is support from mana whenua.

Haanen noted that Maungatūtū was referred to in multiple Treaty settlements.

"Ngāi Te Ahi and Ngāti Hē are kaitiaki and mana whenua of the maunga – and both used the name Maungatūtū.

"Ultimately the board recognised the whanaungatanga between the iwi and hapū groups with interests in the maunga and recommended Maungatūtū as the most appropriate name."