Rozeboom, chairman of the Vision, Planning, Growth and Environment Committee, which deals with housing supply, wanted to understand why the homes were empty.
He said it could be because people were renovating, they didn’t want to or couldn’t afford to comply with the healthy home standards for rentals, or other reasons.
One thing he wanted to achieve as chairman was to find out what type of home people wanted to buy because the “days of the quarter-acre section had disappeared”.
“I would definitely like a broader community discussion around how we want to live going forward.”
Understanding this would help with infrastructure planning, he said.
Western Bay of Plenty District Council environmental planning manager Natalie Rutland said the number of unoccupied dwellings remained steady in the district and 0.3% was not a significant increase in five years.
“That is why the Government is focused on the fundamentals of our housing market — opening up land for houses to allow our cities to grow up and out, fixing infrastructure funding and financing, and helping councils with growth.”
