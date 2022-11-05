University of Waikato researcher Dr Terry Isson has secured a prestigious Rutherford Discovery Fellowship. Photo / Supplied

The goal of understanding the deep history of carbon cycling on earth and how or if it will work in the fight against climate change has secured University of Waikato researcher Dr Terry Isson a prestigious Rutherford Discovery Fellowship.

Isson's research to date looks to piece together a picture of climate regulation on earth over its multi-billion-year history, by investigating intricate processes within the global carbon cycle.

This involves an examination of changes to the earth's climate state across both broad time scales and also during more specific climatic and mass extinction events.

The Rutherford Fellowship means this research on the role that silicate minerals play in regulating the natural carbon cycle, can grow.

Foremost, Isson aims to reconstruct the multi-billion years of history of what natural carbon capture and release look like.

"The fellowship will allow me to investigate further how the earth's coupled carbon-silicon cycle works – how effective it is, how it responds to climate change, and what role biology plays in returning carbon back to the atmosphere."

One other aspect of Isson's research looks at how silicate minerals can help absorb carbon directly from the atmosphere.

A partnership with Tauranga iwi Ngāti Pūkenga has been looking at how dunite can be used on farmland to capture carbon and reduce emissions.

"I'll be able to look at harnessing other natural processes for large-scale carbon capture as well as scale up my research into rock weathering."

Isson's two-pronged approach aims to unpack the potential of silicate minerals to help tip earth's climate back into balance.

The weathering of silicate minerals, like olivine, draws carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere while silicate mineral formation re-releases that carbon back into the air.

"It is time for us to radically reimagine the way we live life on this planet.

"By coupling field studies with new geochemical models and machine learning techniques, we can better understand how silicate minerals naturally regulate our climate and then see what we can do to enhance that process to tackle climate change.

"This project will test the idea that we might be able to harness the power of silicate minerals to curb the escalating planetary fever and potentially take us one step closer to achieving carbon neutrality."

World Avocado Congress keynote speakers to address changing world of supply and demand

A stellar line-up of keynote speakers has been announced for the 10th World Avocado Congress in Auckland from April 2 to 5 next year.

NZ Avocado chief executive and World Avocado Congress Committee president, Jen Scoular, said the congress represented a unique opportunity for members of the avocado community around the globe to gather under one roof and ask about the risks and opportunities facing the industry.

"To address some of these questions, we're delighted to announce our keynote speakers for congress."

The keynote speaker line-up includes International Fresh Produce Association chief executive Cathy Burns, Director of the University of New England's Applied Agricultural Remote Sensing Centre in Australia Professor Andrew Robson, and Principal Scientist with Plant & Food Research NZ and President of the Royal Society in New Zealand Brent Clothier.

The line-up also includes Head of Sustainability at NZ Trade and Enterprise Florence Van Dyke, partner at GAMA in Chile Francisco Mena Völker, former chief executive of Zespri International and co-chairperson of Te Puna Whakaaronui – a Food and Fibre think tank, Lain Jager.

Director of the New Zealand Life Cycle Management Centre professor Sarah McLaren, and NZ Avocado chief executive Jen Scoular are also keynote speakers.



"Speakers will address a wide range of pertinent and challenging subjects, vital for the changing world of avocado production and the sustainable growth of the global avocado industry," Scoular said.

The theme for the 10th World Avocado Congress is Respectful: respect for people, respect for the environment and respect for our future.

Scion staff recognised for excellence during 75th anniversary

A Christchurch scientist whose pioneering research is making work safer for people on the frontline of forestry and rural firefighting has been recognised by his peers at Scion.

Richard Parker has received the Roger Newman Award for Science or Engineering Excellence – one of 12 awards presented to more than 30 Scion staff during the Crown Research Institute's (CRI) 2022 Employee Recognition Awards.

The awards coincide with Scion's 75th anniversary and celebrate not only individual scientific achievements but also team success, respect for mātauranga Māori and the values of ingenuity, collaboration, excellence and manaakitanga that are at the heart of Scion's way of delivering impactful science for New Zealand.

Three further Scion award recipients are among nominees in three categories who will be acknowledged for their contributions at the 2022 Science New Zealand Awards being held in Parliament on December 6. Scientists from all seven CRIs are represented.

Scion staff outside Te Whare Nui o Tuteata in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Dr Angelique Greene has been nominated in Science New Zealand's Early Career Researcher category after developing into one of Scion's most creative and productive emerging scientists since joining the Biopolymers and Chemicals team four years ago.

Scion's CVC Biotech Team has been nominated in Science New Zealand's Team Award category for its collaboration with a New Zealand company to fast-track the production of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine prototype.

Nominated for Science New Zealand's Individual Lifetime Achievement Award is Scion Principal Researcher Dr Mike Watt, whose distinguished scientific career has spanned more than two decades.

This year Scion introduced a new category, Partnership with the Three Hapū Award, to recognise people who have contributed to the partnership between Scion and Ngāti Hurungaterangi, Ngāti Taeotu and Ngāti Te Kahu o Ngāti Whakaue.

The awards recognise principles of the Kawenata (MOU): whakapapa, rangatiratanga and manaakitanga. Marketing and Communications Manager Jenha Phillips, mechanical engineer Rob Whitton, and Scion's Te Ao Māori Team won the awards respectively.

Wharehuia Evans collected the Recognition of Contribution to Māori Award for consistently looking at approaches and solutions to problems that suit both mana whenua and Scion, as well as gauging ways to create a big impact for Scion's mana whenua partners.

Rosie Sargent is this year's Leadership Award recipient. She leads Scion's high hazards committee and interactions with the speciality wood products group of Forest Growers Research.

Senior Scientist Dr Jianming Xue, whose research includes soil fertility and nutrient management, received Scion's Recognition of Publication Success Award. He has published 72 peer-reviewed papers since 1996, which have been cited 1122 times.

Scion's Zespri Packaging Team collected the Industry/Stakeholder/External Customer Engagement Award and UAV Operations Manager Peter Massam won the Health and Safety Award.

The Management Assistant Team and Senior Events and Communications Advisor Kylie Gunn received Enabling Scion Awards for "going above and beyond" for Scion. This year's recipients of the Scion Values Awards went to Diego Elustondo, Kirsty Watt, Honey Estarija and Jo MacKenzie, with 2022 marking Jo's 40th year of service to Scion.

Celebrity Cruises returns to Tauranga

Continuing her journey on the first sailing of the 2022-23 season, the luxury cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse was welcomed into Tauranga on Sunday, 30 October.

Guests on board set sail from Sydney on October 22, on a 12-night round trip around New Zealand - the first of 17 sailings departing from Sydney and Auckland through to April 2023.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Celebrity Eclipse will host a series of three to 13-night itineraries across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

Celebrity Cruises also offered the opportunity to visit Te Puia.

MBIE releases its first Long-term Insights Briefing on the future of business for Aotearoa New Zealand

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has released its first Long-term Insights Briefing which explores the future of business for Aotearoa New Zealand through two trends, purpose-led business and the use of blockchain technology.

Chief executive Carolyn Tremain said, "The Briefing has been enriched by a wide range of people who contributed their ideas, and we're very pleased to share the final product."

The development of the Briefing included MBIE hosting a range of meetings and two public consultations. The team also focused on collaboration with subject matter experts, purpose-led organisations and business representative organisations.

"Purpose-led business refers to where businesses balance profit with achieving wider social and environmental good. Blockchain is a potentially disruptive technology and one that not many people know about. There is also a lack of widespread understanding about the opportunity that blockchain technology represents for business, and how the technology itself may change with time," Tremain said.

"We found that the way businesses approach their role in society and how they organise themselves is changing. This brings new opportunities for government, business and communities to work together to meet the great challenges of our times."

Long-term Insights Briefings must be produced every three years by chief executives of government departments.

They do not contain policy recommendations and are not influenced by the Government of the day.

They aim to prompt thinking and spark debate by exploring issues that matter for the future of New Zealand.

The Briefing can be found on its website.