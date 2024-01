Police were called to an Aria View property in Bethlehem on Sunday. Photo / Alex Cairns

Police were called to an Aria View property in Bethlehem on Sunday. Photo / Alex Cairns

The sudden death of a woman in Tauranga is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Police were called to an Aria View property in Bethlehem at about 6.20pm on Sunday and discovered the woman dead inside the house.

The death was initially treated as unexplained.

In a statement this afternoon police said the woman’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

Her death is expected to be referred to the coroner, the statement said.