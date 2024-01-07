Coroner releases findings from fatal crash, Donald Trump downplays Capitol attack as three more rioters are arrested and hot sunny weather forecast as many return to work in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

The sudden death of a woman in Tauranga is being treated as unexplained by police.

Police were called to an Aria View property in Bethlehem about 6.20pm Sunday and discovered the woman dead inside the house, police said in a statement today.

“A scene guard has remained in place overnight and CIB [Criminal Investigation Branch] is expected to return to the scene today.

Police at the scene of a sudden death on Aria View, Bethlehem, Tauranga. Photo / Cameron Avery

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as police make their inquiries.”

Police blocked the street and Hato Hone St John was also at the scene Sunday night.

More to come.