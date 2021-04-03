Tauranga woman killed in Easter Weekend crash near Taupō

The crash happened on Friday around midday. Photo / File

The crash happened on Friday around midday. Photo / File

The person who died in the fatal crash near Taupō on Friday was 49-year-old Kellie Jane Greer, of Tauranga, police say.

The two-car crash happened around midday on Friday at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near Whakamaru, about 50km north of Taupō, police said.

One car caught fire.

Greer, the driver of one of the cars, died at the scene.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police extended their sympathies to her family and friends.