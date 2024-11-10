“I am so excited to be joining the Waipuna whānau. From what I already know about the wonderful care hospice provides, I know the team will be amazing, and I’m looking forward to getting started and getting to know them all.”

Bryant grew up in Manawatū and in his 20s spent time in Sydney before moving to Auckland to start a family. He and his wife Rachael have five adult children “of whom we’re very proud”.

Bryant said he and his family have a “close affinity” with the Bay after decades of family holidays at the Bowentown and Pāpāmoa camping grounds.

Former Waipuna Hospice chief executive Richard Thurlow. Photo / Alex Cairns

He spent five years in Auckland as the New Zealand general manager for Invacare NZ, a company described by Bryant as a “global leader” in the design, manufacture and distribution of medical products for home and long-term care.

“This was such a rewarding time for me, and I enjoyed meeting and working alongside some amazing people throughout the health sector and community.”

Bryant moved to Waikato and joined Ecolab NZ in 2006. He said a highlight was leading one of their sales divisions, with responsibilities spanning Australia and New Zealand.

“After eight years at Ecolab, I accepted a new challenge and moved to my most recent role at Hamilton City Council as their general manager – corporate. Again, working with a team of amazing people focused on community wellbeing is a highlight for me.”

Bryant said he had first-hand experience with family supported by hospice and was attracted to the chief executive role as he was “passionate about the hospice cause” and helping current and future generations.

“I have always admired hospice for the amazing work it does for our community and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to become part of the team,” Bryant said.

The hospice’s interim chief executive, Becky Gardiner, is moving into a new senior leadership role of chief people and engagement officer.

Patullo said Gardiner’s dedication and expertise during the transition period had been invaluable, and the hospice was grateful for her continued support.

Gardiner said she was looking forward to her next chapter.

“It has been such a privilege to step in as interim CEO and ensure that our patients and their whānau continued to receive the care and support they deserved during this transitional period.

“[Waipuna Hospice] holds a special place in my heart, and I feel honoured to be part of an organisation that positively impacts many lives.”

Waipuna Hospice CEO David Bryant’s CV

Senior leadership experience

Country manager for Ecolab NZ

ANZ sales division manager – sales income growth in both New Zealand and Australia

Health sector experience as GM of Invacare NZ – working with:

Health funders

Organisations that provide health and wellbeing services – private hospitals, hospices, aged care facilities, and retail home healthcare outlets

Health professionals – occupational therapists, physiotherapists

Chartered accountant

Significant commercial finance experience

Demonstrated focus on financial sustainability and business growth

Local government experience

Developing key political relationships

Dealing with funding shortages

Corporate experience – both national and global organisations such as Invacare Corp and Ecolab Corp.