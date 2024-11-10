David Bryant has lived in Pāpāmoa for three years and had been commuting to his job as corporate general manager at Hamilton City Council before becoming the hospice’s new chief executive on October 31.
In a statement, Waipuna Hospice board chairwoman Debbie Pattullo said Byrant brought a plethora of financial, revenue-building, change management and risk experience to his new job.
“We are confident that David’s leadership will help guide us into a new era of community-focused hospice care in challenging financial times,” Pattullo said.
Bryant told the Bay of Plenty Times after nearly nine years at the council, the opportunity to become part of the Waipuna Hospice team was “too compelling for me to ignore”.
“I am so excited to be joining the Waipuna whānau. From what I already know about the wonderful care hospice provides, I know the team will be amazing, and I’m looking forward to getting started and getting to know them all.”
Bryant grew up in Manawatū and in his 20s spent time in Sydney before moving to Auckland to start a family. He and his wife Rachael have five adult children “of whom we’re very proud”.
Bryant said he and his family have a “close affinity” with the Bay after decades of family holidays at the Bowentown and Pāpāmoa camping grounds.
He spent five years in Auckland as the New Zealand general manager for Invacare NZ, a company described by Bryant as a “global leader” in the design, manufacture and distribution of medical products for home and long-term care.
“This was such a rewarding time for me, and I enjoyed meeting and working alongside some amazing people throughout the health sector and community.”
Bryant moved to Waikato and joined Ecolab NZ in 2006. He said a highlight was leading one of their sales divisions, with responsibilities spanning Australia and New Zealand.
“After eight years at Ecolab, I accepted a new challenge and moved to my most recent role at Hamilton City Council as their general manager – corporate. Again, working with a team of amazing people focused on community wellbeing is a highlight for me.”
Bryant said he had first-hand experience with family supported by hospice and was attracted to the chief executive role as he was “passionate about the hospice cause” and helping current and future generations.
“I have always admired hospice for the amazing work it does for our community and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to become part of the team,” Bryant said.
The hospice’s interim chief executive, Becky Gardiner, is moving into a new senior leadership role of chief people and engagement officer.
Patullo said Gardiner’s dedication and expertise during the transition period had been invaluable, and the hospice was grateful for her continued support.
Gardiner said she was looking forward to her next chapter.
“It has been such a privilege to step in as interim CEO and ensure that our patients and their whānau continued to receive the care and support they deserved during this transitional period.