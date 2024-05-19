Neil Mason from Tauranga City Council explains the pros and cons of the preferred option. Video / Alex Cairns

The case for a “tidal flow” third lane on Turret Road – one of Tauranga’s worst congestion chokepoints – will be considered in a meeting tomorrow.

Proposals for the arterial route also include a clip-on walking and cycling path over Hairini Bridge and the relocation of terns nesting there.

In the Tauranga City Council meeting commissioners will be presented with plans to improve accessibility between 15th Avenue and Welcome Bay.

The business case proposes three-lanes for Turret Rd, the Hairini Bridge and causeway, with “a tidal flow system” along Turret Rd – a reversible middle lane allowing for two lanes of citybound traffic going in the morning peak, and two going out in the afternoon peak.

For Welcome Bay and Maungatapu commuters, the tidal lane was expected to make a significant impact.

In a report, council staff members Derek McFadden and Jason Spencer said the corridor was one of the worst areas in the city for peak-hour congestion, and its “future form” was a key issue.

“This emphasises [the] importance of this project in addressing identified gaps in level of service, access and safety, particularly for cyclists.”

The project was expected to cost $116.3-149.7million, with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi expected to fund 51 per cent.

The report said the project would enhance the 15th Ave, Turret Rd, and Welcome Bay corridor by easing congestion, improving active transportation and public transit options, and enhancing access to schools, marae, and shops.

McFadden and Spencer said the corridor was significant as it was the primary link connecting Welcome Bay, Ōhauiti, Hairini, Maungatapu, and the central and northern Te Papa Peninsula.

The report recommended that the project be approved regardless of whether Hairini Bridge abutment strengthening was approved. It also noted there was scope, cost and funding uncertainty regarding stormwater treatment requirements.

Council programme director, major projects, Neil Mason told the Bay of Plenty Times the 15th Ave, Turret Rd and Hairini Bridge causeway arterial route was a key congestion point in the city.

“We would like to start work in mid-2025 as planned, with a completion date of late 2026.”

Stage one of plans to improve accessibility between 15th Ave and Welcome Bay in Tauranga.

He said the Turret Rd pohutukawa trees would not need to be removed.

Stage one of the project included four lanes on 15th Ave from Cameron Rd to Burrows Street; traffic lights at Grace Rd, Silver Birch Holiday Park and James Cook Drive; a clip-on shared path on the existing bridge; relocating the white-fronted tern habitat established at the bridge; and three lanes on the bridge to include the tidal lane.

Mason said the efforts to improve accessibility between the CBD and suburbs did not mean the council was walking away “from addressing mode shift”.

“The purpose of the project remains the same – to reduce single occupancy vehicle use and make it more attractive to travel by bus, walk, cycle or scooter,” Mason said.

Three lanes of traffic merge into one heading towards Tauranga city at the Hairini causeway. Photo / NZME

The report included a priority lane for high-occupancy vehicles on the arterial route.

“Council is committed to achieving all of the proposed outcomes of this project in the long-term,” Mason said.

“While there has been substantial community support for changes that reduce congestion in the area, we know that people also want safer places to cross the road and safe spaces to use different modes of transport such as cycling, walking, skating and scootering.”

Welcome Bay Rd changes were planned for late 2026 to early 2028 “and we hope to deliver these with a different funding source”, Mason said.

The proposed improvements in the business case for funding include:

Four lanes on 15th Avenue from Cameron Rd to Burrows St, one lane in each direction for general traffic and one high occupancy lane (T2) for vehicles with two or more passengers (including buses);

Raised centre median on 15th Ave from Cameron Rd to Fraser St;

Three lanes on Hairini Bridge and causeway, including a tidal flow system;

A clip-on shared-use path on Hairini Bridge for walking and cycling;

New traffic signals at the intersection of Grace Rd and Fifteenth Ave;

Shared-use path on 15th Ave between Fraser St and Turret Rd to the Hairini Bridge (south side);

Shared-use path on 15th Ave between Fraser and Burrows sts (north side);

New pedestrian crossing with signals on Turret Rd;

A turnaround bay with signals near Hairini Bridge to provide drivers a place to turn safely on Turret Rd;

Proposed new traffic signals at the intersection of Welcome Bay Rd and James Cook Dr;

Mini roundabout at the intersection of James Cook Dr and Victory St.

