Kaaren and Jim Smylie were first-time participants in the Tauranga Toy Run. Photo / Emma Houpt

Kaaren and Jim Smylie were first-time participants in the Tauranga Toy Run. Photo / Emma Houpt

Hundreds of people in hot rods, street machines, muscle and classic cars came together for the annual Tauranga Toy Run on Friday night, in support of kids with cancer and to raise funds for Waipuna Hospice.

It was the 20th time the Toy Run Christmas fundraiser has taken place in the city - with the convoy collecting donations of new toys and cash which would be passed on to hospice.

It was Jim Smylie and his wife Kaaren’s first time getting involved in the Toy Run - the couple finding out about it through a Bay Of Plenty Times article.

Jim said the event was a “good cause” but also a reason to get out in their 1963 miniature Triumph Spitfire - a car his wife had owned for the past 48 years. The 76-year-old said the number of vehicles driving in convoy was “amazing”.

74-year-old Paul Tanner and his 1938 Ford Anglia. Photo / Emma Houpt

74-year-old Paul Tanner, who had been involved in the past eight Toy Runs, said it meant an “awful lot” this year to be able to show support for Waipuna Hospice.

”Our eldest son passed away this year and Waipuna was brilliant to us. It means more to us this year than it has any other year.”

He said he and his wife decided to donate cash to the hospice.

Tanner, also known as ‘Pop’, said the feeling of travelling in convoy with other car lovers was “unbelievable”.

”It’s just the camaraderie - you get into a group like this and it doesn’t matter if it’s an old English Ford or a big American V8.

”We all have the same concept of being petrol heads.”

Te Puna parents Phil Morrissey and Kylie Flynn with children Heidi Morrissey and Jake Morrissey. Photo / Emma Houpt

Te Puna parents Kylie Flynn and Phil Morrissey agreed the Toy Run was a good opportunity to spend quality time with their children in their 1967 Chevrolet while also supporting a worthy cause.

Flynn said they had donated a whole sack of toys filled with learning games, colouring books and teddy bears.

”My family has been affected by cancer in the past so it’s nice to come out and support the cause.”

The family had just spent time at the Beach Hop so were stoked to have another chance to drive in convoy.

Kerrie Maddox in her 1940 pickup truck at the Tauranga Toy Run. Photo / Emma Houpt

Kerrie Maddox said she tried to take part in the Toy Run every year.

“I love it. It’s great, everybody dresses their cars up and goes around. Some people were out waving.”

Maddox said this year’s run looked pretty successful.

“The truck they loaded the toys into looked pretty full and there was a big crowd at the end.”

Event organiser Jill de Buisson said even if there were fewer cars participating in the toy run due to Beach Hop the weekend before, she was happy with the turnout.

“Our [donation] buckets were full and about 200 cars came along.”



