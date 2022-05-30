Police have blocked the entrance to Totara St from Hull Rd. Photo / Emma Houpt

Cordons on roads in Mount Maunganui are being lifted following the earlier discovery of a suspicious item, police say.

A police presence and some cordons remain around the port, and people were asked to follow the directions of emergency services.

EARLIER

Police earlier said Totara St and Hewletts Rd were being cordoned while police assessed the situation after a "suspicious item" was found on Waimarie St.

Tauranga City Council's transport operations centre earlier said there was a possibility an "improvised explosive device" has been located at the Totara St, Waimarie St Container Port.

The council said there were police cordons at the intersections of Totara St and Triton Ave, Totara St and Hewletts Rd and Hewletts Rd and Waimarie St.

Police have been asked to confirm if the suspicious item may be an explosive device and about why the cordons have been reduced.

Meanwhile, a fire has been reported in a building on Portside Drive, part of the same industrial area but not adjoining the container port site.

Firefighters were enroute, Fire and Emergency reported earlier.

Earlier

A Port of Tauranga spokeswoman said the incident was not inside the port gates.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed they were attending a "situation" on Totara St, but directed further inquiries to the police.

A reporter on Hewletts Rd/State Highway 2 said police were blocking Totara St at multiple intersections.

She said traffic on the highway was very slow. Traffic coming from Mount Maunganui was being redirected down Triton Ave.

Container Co NZL on Waimarie St has been contacted for comment.

Fin Linton, a senior salesman at Burnsco on nearby Kereiti Street, said about 2.15pm that the store had not heard from the police about what was going on.

"We know cops have shut off the road that leads into here - we've had an empty carpark for the past, sort of, half an hour to an hour.

"But we haven't been told anything further, they haven't come and seen us or anything... we understand from what we're reading that there's a threat of some sort, but we don't know anything further than that."

He said he and other employees were planning to go and speak to police when the rain eased up.

"At this stage, we're sort of just hoping it's something minor... but as time goes on and they haven't opened the road back up, it's a little bit worrying."

An employee of another business, who did not want to be named, said he learned of the situation through social media while on his break.

"All I know is that...they're just blocking roads off to the Mount. They've just blocked off Totara St and anywhere kind of leading [to it]."

He said the cops had not been to see them.

"It's very quiet...we haven't had many people come into the shop for a hot minute. I suppose it's just because of that."

He said he thought it was best that the cops were "trying to keep everyone as calm as possible".

"They probably just want to put everything into not letting anyone get near the area."

More to come.