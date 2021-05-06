Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga toddler murderer must serve at least 17 years behind bars

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Tauranga toddler murderer Adrian Clancy was sentenced in the High Court at Tauranga on May 7. Photo / File

Tauranga toddler murderer Adrian Clancy was sentenced in the High Court at Tauranga on May 7. Photo / File

A Tauranga man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 17-month-old toddler who he violently assaulted.

Adrian Colin Clancy, 39, was sentenced in the High Court at Tauranga this afternoon for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times