Jenson said there was also no suggestion of any cover-up by her other carers that day.
When the jury weighed up the totality of the evidence they could reach the "inescapable conclusion" Clancy intended to kill Sadie-Leigh when he violently assaulted her, he said.
Defence lawyer Kerry Tustin told the jury that from the outset her client denied causing any harm to Sadie-Leigh and there was no evidence he harmed the child in any way.
The defence's medical expert Professor Dr Johan Duflou said in the absence of any direct or observed evidence of a deliberate act by Clancy, in his opinion this was an accidental impact or significant fall.
Today Crown prosecutor Richard Jenson submitted to Justice Christian Whata that a minimum non-parole period of 17-years was entirely justified.
He argued it would not be manifestly unjust given the gravity of the offending, the significant vulnerability of the child and serious breach of trust. Tustin urged Justice Whata to impose a lower minimum non-parole period of 15 years.
She cited the fact Clancy had no prior convictions for violence and said the numerous letters of support before the court attested to Clancy's non-violent character.
Despite Clancy's continued denials of the charge, she urged the judge to step away from the higher non-parole period.
However, Justice Whata sentenced Clancy to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, which he said was warranted given the facts of this case.