Tauranga to host first Book Battle NZ, inspiring young readers

By
Multimedia journalist ·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Students at Omokoroa No. 1 School are preparing for Tauranga's first Book Battle NZ on September 15. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The Book Battle NZ will debut in Tauranga this month, aiming to inspire kids to love reading.

Hosted by Pyes Pā Primary School on September 15, students from local 15 schools will participate, New Zealand Literary Association (NZLA) president Todd Burton said.

Having witnessed the enjoy three years of success, Burton – a teacher at Omokoroa No. 1 School – decided to bring it over the Kaimai Range.

