For the competition, children pick five or six books to read and study, then team up to complete a quiz-style challenge on the day.

Convinced that “paper books aren’t going anywhere”, Burton said there were titles to suit even the most reluctant readers.

The quiz would have multiple-choice answers to make it less threatening.

“It’s competitive, but everyone’s out there to have a good time as well.”

Year 5-6 students participate in seven rounds of questions, while Years 7-8 compete in 10. Each round focuses on a specific book.

Todd Burton, president of the New Zealand Literary Association, has arranged Tauranga's first Book Battle NZ. Photo / Bijou Johnson

“We want to create lifelong readers,” Burton said. “If children are engaged in reading and they love books, then teaching them the reading process becomes easier.”

Bayleys Tauranga is sponsoring the event and Scholastic provides the books.

Bayleys Tauranga agent Sarah Campbell said

the Book Battle harnesses kids’ competitiveness to get them reading, she said.

Sarah Campbell, real estate agent with Bayleys Tauranga, is sponsoring the Tauranga Book Battle. Photo / Bijou Johnson

“It’s an academic sport.”

With 15 schools involved this year, Campbell hoped to get 30-40 on board in 2026.

Campbell and her team will provide winners’ cups and prizes, ensuring the children feel rewarded for their effort, teamwork and enthusiasm.

She said it was about inspiring young people to connect with literacy in a fun and memorable way.

Book Battle NZ originated in 2015 as an inter-school reading competition in Auckland, guided by librarians Vicki Munro and Nova Gibson.

Waikato joined in 2023 and Manawatū in 2024.

Each event attracted about 200 students.

“This is not our day job,” Munro said. “We do this for the love of reading and the joy of seeing kids getting excited by reading.”