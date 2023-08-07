Hamilton Book Month launched on August 1 with Catherine Chidgey (left) and Brannavan Gnanalingam on a fiction panel chaired by Lee Murray.

The 20 no-cost and low-cost events lined up as Hamilton Book Month continues this week, including Sandra Jensen’s zine workshop on August 12 for those interested in exploring a low-cost way to publish their work.

Hamilton Book Month was launched on August 1 with five-time Bram Stoker Award winner Lee Murray, multi-prize winner Catherine Chidgey and Sri Lankan lawyer and novelist Brannavan Gnanalingam on a fiction panel chaired by Cambridge local Elizabeth Kirkby-McLeod.

Kyle Mewburn leads an intensive picture book workshop on August 19 while Raymond McGrath’s workshop explores processes of story, character, and concept development across multiple media including graphic novels and animated series as well as pitching to agents, producers, producers, and networks. Workshops are $25 and registration is required.

Movie adaptations of NZ books The Quiet Earth, Whale Rider, Footrot Flats- The Dog’s Tale and Came a Hot Friday are screening on Sundays at Waikato Museum.

Storylines Trust are bringing Kyle Mewburn, Graci Kim, Raymond McGrath and Gay Buckingham to Waikato and Waitomo for a week with school visits and there will be a panel on Tuesday, August 22 looking at balance in children’s and young adult literature in New Zealand.

Text vs art. Education vs entertainment. Love of reading vs information and learning. Are they one or the other or a bit of both? Book Week will celebrate Raymond’s Big Little Blue #1 in the SandyPants graphic novel series with a soft launch at this event.

On National Poetry Day museum curators will be guiding participants through Of This Place: Margot Philips’ Landscapes and Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist | He Ringatoi Hou o Aotearoa exhibitions and exploring the National Contemporary Art Award.

Dadon Rowell will facilitate poetry writing and responses plus reading. Free event but registration is required.

Kyle Mewburn is one of New Zealand’s most eclectic and prolific writers and she’ll have a relaxed conversational chat about her books, writing life and life in general, with Kirikiriroa author Feana Tu’akoi.

This discussion between author friends will include Kyle’s latest books We saw a Spinosaurus (Scholastic), Have You Seen Tomorrow? (Penguin Random House NZ) and her forthcoming adult book Sewing Moonlight (Bateman).

Feana’s Storylines Tom Fitzgibbon Award-winning novel, Lopini the Legend published by Scholastic NZ will be launched at this event.

There’s time to explore your family history or whakapapa from during a Night at the Library. Registration required.

Richard von Sturmer, Waikato University's 2020 Writer in Residence, has his poetry book Walking with Rocks, Dreaming with Rivers: My Year in the Waikato, at Poppies Bookstore in Casabella Lane on August 10.

Short stories, dark humour, historical fiction, mystery, crime, non-fiction and paranormal cozy mysteries are among the wide variety of books and genres at the local authors’ book fair mid-month when authors talk about how they wrote their books and got them published. The authors’ books will be for sale.

Richard von Sturmer, Waikato University's 2020 Writer in Residence, has his poetry book Walking with Rocks, Dreaming with Rivers: My Year in the Waikato, launched by Tracey Slaughter at Poppies Bookstore in Casabella Lane on August 10, 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Free event, light refreshments served, registration required.

The ever popular and hotly-contested lit pub quiz returns to The Londoner on August 31 where Auteur House quizmasters Richard and Janine Swainson will put a capacity crowd through their paces.

● More details and registration information is available via www.hamiltonbookmonth.com



