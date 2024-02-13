Tauranga City Commissioners Shadrach Rolleston, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood and Anne Tolley. Photo / NZME

Residents want the Tauranga City Council to drastically cut projected spending to pare back the $4.75 billion needed to pay for a raft of proposed projects over the next decade, an informal survey of nearly 1500 people has found.

The council is to consider committing the city to $4.75b in capital expenditure (capex) as part of its draft Long-term Plan 2024-34. Hearings for the plan began on Monday.

Initially, the capital expenditure estimate included in the Long-term Plan was $2.2b. However, this rose to $4.75b when the projected costs associated with Three Waters Reforms were included after public consultation.

Capital expenditure refers to the amount of investment needed for projects and draws from debt, ratepayers, fees, grants and other sources. The council has a debt forecast of $3b.

Sustainable Bay of Plenty executive director Glen Crowther said he was concerned not all figures, such as the potential cost of Three Waters reforms, were included in the plan’s consultation. It was only after the consultation period the council added this, pushing up debt levels and ratepayers’ bills, he said.

“That means total ratepayer debt is now estimated to triple over the next decade, from $1b to $3b – massively higher than [what was] stated in the consultation documents,” Crowther said.

In response, the council’s lead commissioner said it abided by the law and its approach, including consultation, was approved by Audit NZ.

Crowther’s comments come after a survey with nearly 1500 respondents revealed “overwhelming” opposition to the council’s plans for the city and the potential debt level.

The survey was carried out by Sustainable Bay of Plenty, Pāpāmoa Residents and Ratepayers Association, and Mount Maunganui Residents, Ratepayers and Retailers Association ahead of the hearings.









The survey asked 10 questions focused on city plans and finances with core projects such as the civic precinct Te Manawataki o Te Papa project or the proposed Tauranga Domain stadium. As of 4pm Monday, 1492 people responded.

In total, 95 per cent of respondents wanted the council to cut projects to keep debt down.

Crowther said he had not anticipated the survey’s “overwhelming” results.

“It did surprise me how extreme their views are. It’s not like we went out there to say we want results to reflect our views ... I feel like it’s a real significant result.”

Crowther said there was “no agenda” with the survey. The reason why Sustainable Bay of Plenty became involved was because it had been approached many times by people suggesting it do a survey, he said.

Sustainable Bay of Plenty's Glen Crowther. Photo / John Borren

The results reaffirmed the groups’ actions, he said.

“We are evidence-based, independent and apolitical ... we don’t think this plan is sustainable. Three billion worth of debt is not sustainable for Tauranga ratepayers in 10 years’ time.”

Crowther said the council should re-consult on its plan.

The council should also push out approving it until September - which the Western Bay of Plenty District had done citing uncertainty around a national direction on core water and transportation services. This would leave the plan to be decided upon by the newly elected council following July’s local body election, he said.

The groups could not afford to pay for a survey through an accredited research agency and welcomed the council to do its own survey if there were doubts about the results, he said.

“We know it’s [long-term plan] not a popularity contest but when you have numbers like this, of people opposed to what’s happening, that puts things into question.”

Commissioner chairwoman Anne Tolley at a Tauranga City Council meeting. Photo / Alex Cairns

In response, council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said that while it complied with the law by not including Three Waters funding in the plan’s consultation, “we recognised government direction may change, so included in an appendix (4) information on the financial implications of [Three] Waters.

“This approach, and entire consultation document, was approved by Audit NZ,” Tolley said.

“In December, a letter from the Minister of Local Government provided clarity on the new direction for water services, noting government will introduce legislation in February. The enacted provisions clarify that the council can include water services material in the final plan, without re-consulting.

“Our proposed waters capex budget included in the revised LTP from year 3 would be about $2.2b, but as part of the review of the LTP budgets, options are being prepared to be considered in the deliberations phase. Our financial strategy contained within appendix 4, with waters in, had $4.75b.”

Council chief financial officer Paul Davidson said the $4.75b referred to the amount of investment needed for projects and was not the same as the $3b of debt referenced by Crowther.

“Debt is used to fund capex but it is not the only source of funding for capex. Other sources include development contributions, user fees, NZTA grants, etc. Hence not all the funding comes from ratepayers as funds also come from these other sources,” Davidson said.

On Monday, the coalition Government announced its plan to repeal the Three Waters reforms and replace them with new legislation.





Summary of survey results:

1. 92 per cent want a mayor and councillors elected in July 2024 to make all key decisions.

2. 92 per cent want the revised Long-term Plan subject to new consultation.

3. 95 per cent prefer the council to cut back on some projects to keep debt down.

4. 94 per cent want a cheaper civic precinct option or don’t want either the full or cheaper civic centre options.

5. 90 per cent do not support the council’s proposed Smart Trip road pricing scheme.

6. 96 per cent do not support ongoing ratepayer funding of growth (via rates and “off the books” IFF levies) and want the government, developers and/or new residents to pay for all growth infrastructure.

7. 83 per cent do not support the proposed Tauranga Domain Stadium (another 12 per cent only support stage 1).

8. 86 per cent do not support residents paying much higher user charges for the use of sports fields, boat ramps and other council facilities.

9. 85 per cent do not support plans to close Ōtumoetai Pool.

10. 94 per cent support more transparency and putting the proposed Sulphur Point Marine Park development on hold until an elected council makes the final decision.





Kiri Gillespie is an assistant news director and a senior journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, specialising in local politics and city issues. She was a finalist for the Voyager Media Awards Regional Journalist of the Year in 2021.



















