Tauranga students win Czech Republic art award

The Czech Republic capital, Prague. Photo / File

A Tauranga event will celebrate the art of two local school students this week.

Sienna Olsen and Ella Mitchell achieved high distinctions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Culture of the Czech Republic in an international competition in memory of lives lost at Lidice.

The village is known worldwide for the massacre and destruction there in June 1942 by the Nazis in Czechoslovakia.

The Incubator Creative Hub in Tauranga connected to the Lidice competition through Paul Horak and Angela Howard two years ago.

Paul's grandfather Josef had his family home in Lidice and his great aunt was one of the few survivors of the massacre during World War II.

Sienna and Ella will be presented with their awards at 5.30pm on Thursday at The Incubator Creative Hub.