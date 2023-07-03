An artist's impression of what a proposed stadium at Tauranga Domain could look like.

An artist's impression of what a proposed stadium at Tauranga Domain could look like.

Public views are being sought on a proposed $220 million stadium for central Tauranga.

Tauranga City Council is asking for initial feedback on the “community stadium” at the Tauranga Domain through a survey that will be available online until July 21.

The proposed “people’s stadium” would provide 7000 permanent seats, with the provision for an additional 8000 temporary seats.

It would also include a “light” exhibition centre; a 1300-square metre function centre, a community multi-use facility with 400sq m of changing rooms and lounge space and a sports science/physiotherapy space.

The stadium has long been opposed by the sports clubs that could be left homeless by its construction.

If built, the stadium was expected to displace the Tauranga Croquet Club, the Tauranga Bowling Club and demolish the all-weather athletics track. It would also require some of the Tauranga Lawn Tennis Club’s courts to be relocated.

The croquet club, tennis club and the Tauranga Millennium Track Trust - which built the athletics track - along with the Bay of Plenty Speedway Association, formed the Hands Off Tauranga Domain alliance and held a protest against the stadium in March.

Hands Off Tauranga Domain alliance members Gretchen Benvie, Michel Galloway, Mark Decke, Murray Clarkson and Garth Mathieson want the domain to stay a green space. Photo / John Borren

Tauranga Millennium Track Trust member Garth Mathieson previously told Local Democracy Reporting some of the affected clubs were offered relocation, but suitable sites had not been identified and there was no funding allocated for relocation.

”The master plans are an extinction notice for a number of city assets and organisations.”

“If you’re going to go and destroy other assets, you need to have a good reason to do so, and that just doesn’t exist.”

Tauranga Croquet Club president Gretchen Benvie said previously the club’s four lawns were world-class – they would become parking if the stadium was built.

”They want to pave paradise and turn it into a parking lot.”

Benvie, along with other members of the alliance, want the green space at the domain retained, she said.

A preliminary business case for the proposed stadium, led by Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One, was presented to the council on May 1.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt told the meeting location analysis showed Tauranga Domain was the right place for the stadium.

”Stadiums are complex and difficult … it’s not something for the faint-hearted,” he said.

”Plenty of people have opinions, either to not do it or to do it way bigger, but we are really, really confident that we have this in the best configuration.”

It would be open to the public provided it was not in use, Tutt said.

”We don’t want this to be a concrete jungle, something that everyone gets to look at from afar.”

Tauranga City Council commissioners wanted a better understanding of the potential benefits and costs and to gauge initial community support before deciding whether to proceed any further, according to a statement released on Monday.

”Funding options are still being explored. However, a proportion of the funding would be likely to come from rates,” commissioner Stephen Selwood said.

Tauranga Domain.

”A community stadium at Tauranga Domain would support our city centre aspirations, but we need to weigh up its potential benefits and costs, and the views of the community, especially at a time when the cost of living is front of everyone’s mind and we’ve already committed to investing in other much-needed projects such as Te Manawataki o Te Papa – the Civic Precinct, which will help drive a significant revitalisation of the city centre.”

The estimated cost for Te Manawataki o Te Papa – the Civic Precinct was $303m, with $151.5m funded by ratepayers.

The council’s manager of spaces and places, Alison Law, said whatever happened with the stadium, council staff would continue to work with organisations currently located in the domain to ensure their needs were met, now and in the future.

”We’re committed to working with all the groups involved so we can address any potential opportunities and challenges together.

”This includes identifying future options for possible relocation of some sports groups as part of a broader project to make better use of our community spaces so that we are prepared if the stadium does go ahead.”

After considering the initial community feedback, as well as the “wider economic and social benefits” and proposed funding options, the commissioners would decide whether to proceed, which could see the proposal included in the draft 2024-34 Long Term Plan community consultation process.

Consultation on the draft 2024-34 Long Term Plan was expected to take place in November, which would provide a further opportunity for everyone in the community to share their feedback before a decision on the proposed community stadium was made, the statement said.

“It’s early days and no decisions have been made yet, so we really encourage everyone to get involved and share their thoughts,” Selwood said.

The survey is available on the council’s website until July 21.

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.