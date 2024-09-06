Advertisement
Tauranga Sikh temple brawl: Five people appear in court

Five men accused of assault offences after a brawl at a Tauranga Sikh temple on August 24, pleaded not guilty to their charges in the Tauranga District Court on September 5. Photo / NZME

The identities of Bay of Plenty men accused of assault charges after a brawl at a Tauranga Sikh temple and an alleged assault at a nearby mall are suppressed.

A police spokesman earlier said police were notified about 5.30pm on August 24 of a disorder incident at a large community gathering on Cheyne Rd in Pyes Pa.

The spokesperson said police were later called to an alleged assault near a Pyes Pa mall and one person with injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital. On August 30, police said two men had been charged with assault but further charges were expected.

Five men yesterday appeared in the Tauranga District Court before Community Magistrate Lesley Jensen and pleaded not guilty to various assault charges. The charges relate to five complainants.

Four of the accused pleaded not guilty to joint charges of assault involving one complainant, and two have also denied another assault charge relating to a second complainant.

Three also pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent to injure relating to two other complainants. The maximum penalty is seven years in prison.

Two defendants also denied a further charge of injuring another person with reckless disregard for the safety of others relating to a fifth complainant.

This charge is a five-year imprisonable offence.

One defendant also pleaded not guilty to an unrelated careless driving charge.

Jensen granted interim name suppression and bailed them for a case review hearing on November 20.

Police are still seeking information from witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police and quote file number 240825/6882.


Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She covers mainly police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.



