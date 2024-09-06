Five men accused of assault offences after a brawl at a Tauranga Sikh temple on August 24, pleaded not guilty to their charges in the Tauranga District Court on September 5. Photo / NZME

Five men accused of assault offences after a brawl at a Tauranga Sikh temple on August 24, pleaded not guilty to their charges in the Tauranga District Court on September 5. Photo / NZME

The identities of Bay of Plenty men accused of assault charges after a brawl at a Tauranga Sikh temple and an alleged assault at a nearby mall are suppressed.

A police spokesman earlier said police were notified about 5.30pm on August 24 of a disorder incident at a large community gathering on Cheyne Rd in Pyes Pa.

The spokesperson said police were later called to an alleged assault near a Pyes Pa mall and one person with injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital. On August 30, police said two men had been charged with assault but further charges were expected.

Five men yesterday appeared in the Tauranga District Court before Community Magistrate Lesley Jensen and pleaded not guilty to various assault charges. The charges relate to five complainants.

Four of the accused pleaded not guilty to joint charges of assault involving one complainant, and two have also denied another assault charge relating to a second complainant.