Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga school holidays: Events and activities for all ages

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read

Waterfront winter movie night. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Waterfront winter movie night. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Tauranga is the place to be these July school holidays as a jam–packed programme of events and activities for tamariki (children), rangatahi (youth) and whānau is on offer.

Tauranga City Centre

Glow kids silent disco: Dance like nobody’s watching (and nobody can hear!) at this high–energy silent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times