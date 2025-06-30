Family fun at the libraries

Toi Tāniko at Tauranga City Libraries. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Robot rumble: Calling all budding engineers. Battle bots, bowl with Spheros, tinker with Ozobots and train your brain with coding games.

A hands–on tech adventure for curious kids who love to build, play, and problem–solve. July 2, 10am-noon. Te Ao Mārama – Tauranga Library.

Toi Tāniko: Design a colourful wall hanging inspired by traditional tāniko patterns and Māori storytelling. Perfect for kids aged 7 to 10 who love to create and explore culture through art.

July 3, 10.30am–11.30am at Te Ao Mārama – Mount Maunganui Library.

July 7, 10.30am–11.30am at Te Ao Mārama – Greerton Library.

Mystery & mayhem: Teen library party: Dare to enter the library after dark? Step into a night of spooky fun at the Tauranga Library.

Solve a haunted maze, race in mummy relays, create eerie art, and enjoy chilling tales and tunes. Ages 11–17. July 5, 5pm–7.30pm. Te Ao Mārama – Tauranga Library

At The Historic Village

The Village Cinema. Photo / Hunter Studio

Village Cinema movies: Stroll through boutique shops, grab a bite to eat and settle in for a family–friendly movie at the Village Cinema. Catch favourites like:

The Incubator creative workshops: Make it, sew it, paint it or stitch it. Choose from an exciting range of hands–on workshops including:

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre

Illusionist Anthony Street: From the creator of Celtic Illusion comes a spectacular magic show for all ages.

Packed with mind–blowing illusions, surprises, and interactive moments, this family–friendly show will leave you wondering what’s real. Two shows July 8, 2pm and 7pm. Baycourt Community & Arts Centre.

Matariki Glow Show: The magical Matariki Glow Show is lighting up Baycourt these school holidays.

This dazzling puppet show brings the stars of Matariki to life in a vibrant mix of te reo Māori and English. Filled with fun, friendship and beautiful storytelling, it’s an inspiring experience for tamariki and whānau alike. Two sessions July 9, 10am and 11.30am. Baycourt Community & Arts Centre.

More action and performance in the city

Revolution Skate Centre. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Revolution Skate Centre: Roll into the school holidays with indoor skating fun at Revolution Skate Centre, the new rink at Mercury Baypark.

Open to all ages, sessions run across both weeks. July 2 and July 9, 1pm–3pm, July 4 and July 11, 5pm-8pm; July 13, 1pm-3pm.

Mega inflatable fun at Baywave: Bounce, splash and slide your way through the ultimate inflatable adventure. Enjoy four action–packed daily sessions. July 1 to July 11, 11am-3pm.

Sunny Side Up Children’s Film Festival: A delightful selection of animated and live–action short films curated just for kids. Two sessions, July 10, 10am-11.30am and 1pm-2.30pm, Graham Young Youth Theatre.

BOPAS screen acting workshop: Learn from the pros in this exciting, hands–on, screen-acting workshop for aspiring young performers.

Teens session July 4, 10am–2pm, Bay of Plenty Actors Studio.

Eight to 12 years session July 8, 10am–2pm, Bay of Plenty Actors Studio.

School Holidays Tumble Time: Get the wriggles out with fun, active play sessions at three great locations across Tauranga.

Three sessions, July 2, 7 and 9. Haumaru Sport & Rec Centre.

Two sessions, July 1 and 4. Mercury Baypark.

Online

School holiday baking challenge: Whip up some fun these holidays with three free, family–friendly bake–alongs led by baking mentor Heather Kalisch. Watch live or catch the replay anytime in the Facebook group.

Perfect for kids to take the lead in the kitchen – no experience needed.

Three sessions. July 7, 8 & 9, 11am–12.30pm.