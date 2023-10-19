Michelle Hall, founder of Tauranga perinatal support group True Colours - Honouring the Mother, says the Western Bay of Plenty PHO has cut funding for the perinatal support group that she has been running in Tauranga for five years.

Funding has been axed for two post-natal support services in Tauranga, which has been described as a “real loss” for the community.

It comes as the Waihī Lifecare Birthing Centre is closing and a Waihī Beach mother says there is not enough post-natal support in the Bay of Plenty.

Michelle Hall, founder of Tauranga perinatal support group True Colours - Honouring the Mother, said the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation (PHO) would no longer fund the group due to “a change of priority”.

The PHO said the group’s application did not meet Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ funding criteria.

Hall spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times last year about how having post-natal depression inspired her to start the group.

Hall, who has been studying towards an applied master of social work for four years, said it was “really unfortunate” funding had stopped after five years and she feared she would have to “close the doors”.

She said she received $58,092 in funding from the PHO between July 2018 and July 2023. Her records indicated 724 women and tamariki had attended in-person groups and online groups during this period.

Hall understood the PHO was doing “the best they can” with their funding and said she was looking for more funding beyond December.

“I’m really passionate about keeping it going.”

Michelle Hall, founder of Tauranga perinatal support group True Colours - Honouring the Mother, is looking for more funding to continue running her group next year. Photo / Alex Cairns

Hall said the PHO had also stopped funding an eight-week psychoeducation group for women with post-natal depression and anxiety and instead funded individual counselling sessions.

“Individual counselling is excellent … but there is something magical that happens in groups, where you get to sit with other women who are experiencing what you are.

“It normalises things, it validates emotion. And you can’t do that in a one-on-one.”

Hall said if her group closed down, on top of the eight-week PHO course going, it would be “a real loss for the community”.

“Anything that supports women or mothers to come together and to not feel isolated is going to support their mental health.”

Hall thanked the PHO for the past five years and hoped to find a funder who aligned with her ethos of “preventative support and mental health”.

Michelle Hall started a perinatal support group in Tauranga after her experience with post-natal depression. Photo / Alex Cairns

Western Bay of Plenty PHO primary mental health team lead Naomi Malcolm said Hall’s contract ended in June.

While the PHO had received a new funding application, it did not align with funding partner Te Whatu Ora’s criteria, which said all service provision must be carried out by registered professionals.

As a student social worker, Hall was not recognised as a health practitioner, Malcolm said.

Malcolm said the PHO had suggested Hall approach organisations specialising in funding peer-led support groups.

She said the eight-week psychoeducation group was temporarily suspended during the Covid pandemic and had since transitioned to individualised care with registered practitioners.

Malcolm said individuals experiencing perinatal distress or depression preferred individual therapy over group sessions, often due to privacy needs or availability constraints.

She said efforts were made to resume group sessions and it continued to monitor the need for them.

Malcolm said the PHO had worked to ensure funding went to services providing clinical treatment for people in “significant” need.

“These patients require evidence-based treatment, delivered by registered health professionals. In the majority of cases, a support group would not be adequate treatment for people presenting with mental health needs.”

She said the PHO accepted all mental health referrals, including those seeking perinatal support. Patients could be referred to community agencies or primary care providers.

Te Whatu Ora was approached for comment.

A Waihī Beach mother of two, who did not want to be named, believed there was not enough post-natal support in the Bay and would like somewhere “to turn to” after leaving the hospital.

“There’s a very big drop off between when your midwife finishes and that wider support … you feel very on your own.”

The mother said she had used the post-natal services at the Waihī centre, which had a “special place in my heart” and there were “no words” to articulate the benefit of post-natal services for her family.

“They have a happy mum in the house.”

A Waihī Lifecare statement said managers and owners had done “everything in their power” to keep the centre running but had run out of options.

“Along with the rest of New Zealand, Waihī has been affected by the lack of independent midwives/community LMCs [lead maternity carers].”

This shortage meant a large proportion of maternity care had shifted to hospitals.

The statement said 11 aged residential care beds would open in the building helping to address a “concerning shortage” of these for hospital, palliative, respite and GP patients.

Renovations would start in mid-October.

‘Post-natal retreat’ opens in Athenree

The Haven Baby Clinic opened in August in Athenree.

A “post-natal retreat” has opened in Athenree to support parents and their newborn babies.

The Haven Baby Clinic owner Vicki Kirkland said her facility was about “empowering families” to gain confidence with parenting.

As a baby consultant for more than 20 years, Kirkland said it offered “a safe space” for families.

The mother of two said parents sometimes felt “overwhelmed” and not ready to go home after leaving birthing facilities.

The clinic offers day and overnight stays plus services for helping babies sleep, building routines and supporting anxious new parents through the transition.

Haven Baby Clinic owner and baby consultant Vicki Kirkland.

A local cafe provided meals and Kirkland worked with a qualified team of professionals. A referral team was also available, including lactation consultants, and families would receive follow-up support after leaving the clinic.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.