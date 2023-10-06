Lifecare Waihī has its origins dating back 80 years at the old Waihī Hospital.

Waihī Lifecare Birthing Centre has recently shut after servicing the Waihī and surrounding towns for the past 80 years. The centre’s owners have cited a chronic shortage of midwives in the region which has seen maternity care shifted to a hospital setting. Jim Birchall reports.

They’d run out of options, said the Waihī Lifecare Birthing Centre.

In a media release, managing director Steven Wallace said the management team and owners had done everything in their power to keep the centre running but had run out of options.

“With great sadness, Waihī Lifecare directors and management announce the closure of the Waihī Birthing Centre. Over the last five years, along with the rest of New Zealand, Waihī has been affected by the lack of independent midwives/community LMCs [lead maternity carers] working in the local region.”

This chronic shortage had meant that a large proportion of maternity care had shifted to the hospital setting.

When approached by HC Post for further comment on the closure, Steven Wallace said the centre was already low on manpower after the Government’s vaccination policy meant some midwives chose to leave their roles.

“In the 2022 calendar year, we had 40 births and 55 postnatal transfers to our birthing centre. We did lose a couple of local midwives due to the Covid-19 mandate.”

Wallace said the Waikato DHB, now Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Waikato, was not to blame for the lack of LMCs in the region. LMCs were self-employed and had access agreements to use the birthing centre. Different funding models were discussed with the Te Whatu Ora but there were not enough LMCs to make anything work.

Wallace said in his view the midwife profession in New Zealand had become unattractive, with many choosing to work offshore.

“LMC midwives are on call 24/7 if they don’t partner with another LMC - it is a difficult, stressful, tiring, underfunded profession. Many new graduates leave New Zealand for the UK or Australia to chase better working conditions and better pay.”

After the news of the clinic shutdown was posted on Facebook, many on the Waihī Community page voiced their thoughts on the closure of what some considered a core service.

“That will help the expectant mums in the community. NOT,” said one poster.

Waihī locals have thrown their support around a petition being circulated on change.org that hopes to reopen a new birthing space.

“Waihī community urgently requires funding and support to help reopen a new birthing space held in the heart of Waihī town,” said the petition creators.

“These doors have held thousands and thousands of whānau/family members who have experienced and received free vital support via labour care, antenatal clinics, lactation consultants, and birth education.”

Steven Wallace said all was not lost - the building the Lifecare Birthing Centre occupies is being retained as an aged care facility.

“We have identified a concerning shortage of aged care beds for hospital, palliative, respite and GP patients locally,” said Wallace.

Many in Waihī are unhappy at the closure of what some consider a core service. Photo / 123rf

He added, “Following extensive consultation and a provisional audit, we have received approval from Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand to open 11 aged residential care beds in what was previously the birthing centre.

“Renovations will begin mid-October to ensure the facility space is welcoming, safe and resident-appropriate.

“We would like to thank the Waihī community, birthing centre staff, past and present and all midwives that have utilised the Waihī Birthing Centre over the years. We have received several donations from families and local organisations.”

The news that some good would apparently come from the shutdown was met with a positive response on Facebook, with one woman saying: “I supported the petition for keeping the centre open. But I also fully support the new facility.

“Aged care is also needed locally. As long as the building is going to be used for locals, it is still a bonus for the community. Especially the respite care facility.”

Wallace said the transformation into an aged care facility was symptomatic of an ageing population.

“I don’t think the general public, or politicians for that matter, have any idea how underprepared New Zealand is for the increased number of New Zealanders who will need aged residential care in the next 10 to 15 years. Te Whatu Ora was very supportive of our new plans.”

Wallace was confident the refit would be completed by mid-February.

“It will be a beautiful space and we are really looking forward to opening it. The refit and staff recruitment drive will start later this month.”

Te Whatu Ora has been approached for comment concerning midwife shortages, but had not responded by publication time.





