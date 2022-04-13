An aerial image of Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

A Tauranga pool company has been fined $18,750 for illegal practices, and the company has filed for voluntary liquidation.

Pools Plus More Ltd was found guilty in the High Court at Tauranga "in relation to the construction of pool fencing without the appropriate building consents and failing to comply with notices to fix", according to a press statement from Tauranga City Council.

The council said the company "had been contracted by members of the public to build pools, erect fences, and get the necessary consents".

"It was brought to council's attention that the required consents were not being lodged with council, and the company was found to be keeping the money."

The council said it was working with those who had unconsented work done by the company to retroactively make it legal.

The council's building services manager Steve Pearce said formal enforcement of building regulations was a "last resort" measure.

"However, when a company ignores all our requests and continually breaks the law for their own gain, we have no option but to pursue a prosecution.

"This sentence shows that the court takes unconsented building work seriously and should serve as a warning to the industry - don't do work without consent."

Those who had work done by Pools Plus More Ltd and do not have a Code of Compliance Certificate should contact the council.

Creditor claims for the company's liquidation are open until April 16 through david@companyliquidation.co.nz.