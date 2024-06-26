“Our data shows even at peak times the parking buildings at Elizabeth St and Spring St are not operating near capacity.
“We hope reducing the hourly rates in the parking buildings will encourage more people to use them as a convenient, low-cost parking option in the city centre.
“Now if you’re out for a shop or long lunch, parking for over two hours will be significantly cheaper in the buildings than on-street parking.”
The buildings are also “getting a spruce up” with colourful stairwells, better wayfinding signage, additional lighting, easier pedestrian access, and more CCTV cameras.
The parking building upgrades followed additional changes in city centre parking over the past year, including the introduction of city-wide free parking all weekend, a change to lease structures to free up more car parks for the wider community, and the installation of electronic parking signs at the main entrances to the city.
“We know sometimes it might not feel like it, but there are more parking spaces in the city centre now than in June 2023, with more than 300 additional car parks coming later this year,” Wilkinson said.
“Our data shows that even at peak times there are consistently vacant spaces in the city centre and it’s important that as our city centre continues to develop people know where the available parking spaces are.”
Parking options in Tauranga city centre and cost (from July 1, 2024)
Spring St parking building – 321 all-day spaces
- $2 an hour for the first two hours, a maximum of $2.50 for each additional hour
- Free 5pm-6am on weekdays
- Free all weekend and on public holidays
Elizabeth St parking building – 526 all-day spaces
- $2 an hour for the first two hours, maximum of $2.50 for each additional hour
- Free 5pm-6am on weekdays
- Free all weekend and on public holidays
On-street – Over 1000 spaces (various time limits apply)
- $2 an hour for the first two hours, $5 per additional hour
- Free after 5pm on weekdays and free all weekend
Dive Cres – 150 all-day spaces
- Maximum daily charge $8
- Free after 5pm on weekdays and free all weekend
TV3, Wharf St – 45 all-day spaces
- Maximum daily charge $12.50
- Free after 5pm on weekdays and free all weekend
Cliff Rd – 166 all-day spaces
- Maximum daily charge $6.50
- Free after 5pm on weekdays and free all weekend
New car parking coming in 2024
- The new off-street Devonport Rd carpark will open later this year and include over 100 car parks and sheltered bike parking
- The Hamilton St carpark will open late 2024 and will include at least 200 public car parks
All city centre parking will remain free on weekends and public holidays. On-street time restrictions still apply from 8am-6pm Monday to Sunday.
- SunLive