A Tauranga City Council parking building on Elizabeth St. Photo /Andrew Warner

It will cost less to use the parking buildings in Tauranga city centre from July 1.

Elizabeth and Spring streets parking buildings will be free from 5pm to 6am on weekdays and remain free all weekend and on public holidays, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

The hourly weekday rates will also drop to $2 an hour for the first two hours and a maximum of $2.50 for each additional hour, making parking in the buildings for longer than two hours cheaper than on-street parking.

The change is being introduced following consistent parking availability in the buildings, which have only been reaching 65% to 75% capacity at the busiest times, the council said.

The council’s parking manager, Reece Wilkinson, said introducing free evening and weekend parking was unusual for a big city and the council hoped it would encourage more people to come into the city centre.