Mercury Energy’s chief people experience and technology officer, Fiona Smith, said many team members, including in Tauranga, had made flexible arrangements with a mix of working in the office and remotely.
Staff could also work flexible hours that suited their families or enabled them to travel outside of peak traffic times.
“We’ve trialled options supporting our team in their commute and are currently looking at next steps.”
Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.