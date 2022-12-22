One person has been taken into custody after an incident that bought police to the Turret Rd bridge and ground traffic to a halt.

It is understood the incident resulted in heavy traffic delays in the area as emergency services responded.

A fruit seller, who had a stall on Turret Rd, said she thought there had been a motor vehicle accident when the traffic came to a complete standstill about 1.10pm.

Four police vehicles attended, one with sirens, and about 10 minutes later a St John ambulance arrived, she said.

The woman said they were also stopping traffic coming from Maungatapu heading into city.

A police spokeswoman said the callout was related to “a family harm incident at a nearby address”.

No one was injured and one person had been taken into custody.