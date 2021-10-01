Tauranga, no need to fret over October school holidays

Kalena Egan, the Incubator Hub's school holiday programme co-ordinator. Photo / George Novak

Parents and caregivers, not to fear.

Despite the recent uncertainty around events and Covid alert levels, there will still be plenty of fun and interactive ways to keep the kids entertained during the October school holiday.

At the Incubator Hub there are a number of events being held throughout the school holiday.

These include a cushion making workshop on October 7, a workshop making owls, tiki or a taniwha fabric toy on October 13, a Gather and Create workshop on October 14, and The Big Rock Hunt at the Historic Village on October 15.

Kalena Egan, the Incubator Hub's school holiday programme co-ordinator, said any chance to get the kids outside away from devices and television to learn was always a great opportunity.

"We want to empower, nurture and inspire these young minds. To provide opportunities for them to learn and grow to develop to their potential.

"The learning opportunities are endless and the main thing is to have fun while learning."

She said having a safe place to learn, free of judgment and fear of making mistakes, was so important.

"We have a sustainability approach with these workshops, it is something we are passionate and excited about."

She said just some of the learning outcomes from these activities included trying something new or fostering a creative interest already, stepping out of their comfort zone, meeting new people and learning how to behave in a social setting, and completing a task from beginning to end.

For more information on the hub's school holiday activities go to www.theincubator.co.nz or creativebop.org.nz.

Tauranga City Libraries will not be running its usual school holiday programme due to alert level 2 restrictions.

However, programme team ninjas will be appearing in each library throughout the school holidays, handing out @home activity packs, before disappearing into the mists.

These visits will not be announced, so you never know when you'll bump into them while getting your book and DVD fix.

While you're at the library, pick up a take-home colouring competition sheet or try out the QR code scavenger hunt and be in to win.

Colouring competition sheets will be available to pick up from any library until Sunday, October 17 (entries close Sunday, October 24).

For the QR Code Quest, scan a QR code at any library branch, complete the activities and enter the draw to win a robotics kit. The more libraries you visit, the more chances you have to win.

QR codes are hidden at each Tauranga City Libraries branch and provided on its Facebook page so everyone can join in the fun.



The competition runs from Saturday, October 2 to Sunday, October 17. The winner will be drawn at random and contacted on the week of Monday, October 18.

For kids who love sport, but perhaps haven't tried softball before, they could give the game a swing at one of the Softball 'Have a Go' Days being run by Western Bay of Plenty Softball Association.

The free 'Have a Go' days are on Saturday, October 9 and Saturday, October 16,10am to 12pm, at Western Bay of Plenty Softball Association, 412 Ngatai Rd.

The events will include a throwing competition, batting competition, a game to finish, and free sausage sizzle and drink to those that attend.

For more details, go to the Western Bay Of Plenty Softball Association website or call Malcolm on (027) 406 5241 or email juniorsoftballwbop@gmail.com.

Getting active by giving softball a go is just one school holiday activity option. Photo / Supplied

Sport Bay of Plenty communications team leader Danene Jones says with the weather warming up, now is a great time to get outside and explore some of Tauranga's natural treasures.

Sport Bay of Plenty has also compiled loads of family activity sheets, like scavenger hunts or outdoor quests, to help get the kids engaged with the Central Bay outdoors.

Go to sportbop.co.nz/get-active for free activity ideas.

The school holidays is a great time to get outside and explore some of Tauranga's nature. Photo / Getty Images

Danene says the school holiday is a great opportunity for kids to catch up with friends at the local park or go for a fun walk or ride during the day.

"It's also a chance to encourage kids to let their imaginations run wild by asking them to invent some games to play around the house.

"Positive physical activity experiences, like free play, can really help kids develop a lifelong love of being active."

She says playing with friends or siblings also helps kids develop their communication skills and resilience.

"We encourage parents to help create and encourage those play opportunities for kids over the school holidays."

School holiday event ideas

Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 31: Katikati Festival of Arts. Celebrates all things art during October 2021, lighting up the town with lights, art, theatre, music and film. For details go to creativebop.org.nz

Monday, October 4: Kids School Holiday Pottery Class, Bethlehem Pottery Club, 9am to 12.30pm, make a clay dragonfly, fish or frog, must be pre-booked, contact Juliet (021) 2711433 or BPC.kidsclasses@gmail.com.

Thursday, October 7 to Sunday, October 10: Tauranga Society of Artists Original Arts Expo, 9.30am to 5pm, Tauranga Boy's College Gymnasium, Free.

Friday, October 8: Mount Wildheart - Kids ART by the Sea, Omanu Beach Surf Life Saving Club, 9.30am to 12pm, suitable for ages 7 to 12 years, book at www.mountwildheart.co.nz

Friday, October 8: Bethlehem Pottery Kids Classes, Bethlehem Pottery Club, 9am to 12.30pm, make a sea creature, must be pre-booked, contact Juliet (021) 2711433 or BPC.kidsclasses@gmail.com.

Monday, October 11: Bethlehem Pottery Kids Classes, Bethlehem Pottery Club, 9am to 12.30pm, make a ghost or pumpkin tealight, booking essential, contact Juliet (021) 2711433 or BPC.kidsclasses@gmail.com.

Friday, October 15: Bethlehem Pottery Kids Classes, Bethlehem Pottery Club, 9am to 12.30pm, make a troll or minion, booking essential, contact Juliet (021) 2711433 or BPC.kidsclasses@gmail.com.