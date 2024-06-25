Greg Brownless of Ōtūmoetai is standing for mayor.

In July, the people of Tauranga will choose who will be running their city for the first time in five years. A mayor and nine councillors will replace the four-person commission that has been in place since February 2021. To keep people informed ahead of the election on July 20, Local Democracy Reporting asked the 15 mayoral candidates their thoughts on four topics. Before voting opens on June 29, readers will hear from each of the mayoral candidates.

Former mayor Greg Brownless lives in Ōtūmoetai. He started his funeral directing business in 1990 and gifted it to a charitable trust in 2007. He has remained a trustee for Legacy Funerals since then.

The 67-year-old has also been a teacher at Tauranga Boys’ College and the Bay of Plenty Polytechnic, now known as Toi Ohomai. Brownless served as councillor for five terms from 1995 until 2010.

He took a break then returned in 2016 after successfully gaining the mayoralty. He ran again in 2019 but his bid was unsuccessful.

Brownless is only running for mayor in this election.

Tauranga is the least affordable city in New Zealand because of an infrastructure and housing deficit. How would you address this?

There are two entities that make money from housing - Government through GST and tax, and developers through profits.

It’s time that both put more into infrastructure, rather than hitting existing ratepayers. Tauranga is quite capable of providing an advanced water and wastewater service to the border of new subdivisions, where the cost should become the responsibility of the developer. Higher density could be encouraged on suitable existing housing sites.

A combination of improved roading and efficient public transport is needed to improve physical accessibility between housing and other areas of the city. Rates and debt increases imposed by the commissioners are simply not sustainable for either existing or future residents and have done nothing to help the provision of affordable housing.

What would you do to keep young adults in Tauranga and attract others to the city?

I happen to believe young adults should also be encouraged to explore their country and the world and not just stay in Tauranga. That concept works both ways, because we would get people from other areas doing the same.

The key issue is getting our young people or others back. A city where people are treated equitably on their merits is essential to get them to return.

A city that has good infrastructure that also preserves open space and treasures its outdoors, active lifestyle, which revolves around a clean harbour and beaches.

Affordability is also a major issue as NZ has gained a reputation for being expensive. Re-establishing the youth council that worked well in previous councils is another effective way to connect with youth.

Tauranga will have its first Māori ward this election. The Government plans to require councils to hold a binding referendum on Māori wards established after March 2021. This means the Te Awanui Māori ward could only be in place for one term. Given the change in Government policy, is it important for Tauranga to keep this ward?

It’s up to the community to decide this matter in a referendum, as mandated by Government. My preference is no wards of any sort, and that everyone gets to vote for all councillors in the local election.

The referendum should therefore be extended by the council to cover the entire method of election - that is first-past-the-post versus single transferable vote, and wards as a whole versus at large.

Hypothetically, if Tauranga won the Lotto and there was no budget, what big-ticket item would you want for the city? Excluding infrastructure, like roads, water services and housing.

Education and learning are a great foundation for people of all ages. A super library/community centre with the latest in technology would be a great way to bring people together and stimulate the mind at the same time.

