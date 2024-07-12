The Government's changes will allow for more housing intensification in Tauranga. Photo / Tauranga City Council
The Government plans a suite of changes to boost housing supply, but three mayoral candidates say help is needed to pay for the necessary infrastructure.
Candidate Ria Hall has written to Housing Minister Chris Bishop asking for funding so Tauranga City Council can build the infrastructure required to allow for the new growth.
“Housing affordability is crippling Tauranga and the Government’s announcement to require all councils to free up and plan for housing intensification is a clear direction that this Government is taking housing seriously.”
This was something Anthony Goddard had concerns about because “they ensured quality living standards and should not be compromised”.
“While we need more housing, it’s crucial to maintain liveable and healthy environments.”
Mahé Drysdale said getting rid of minimum sizes for apartments and balconies could generate more affordable housing, but there needed to be a balance to avoid unintended social problems and cost for the city.
“I don’t agree with councils losing control over the urban/rural boundary limits.
“The Government needs to understand it’s not just the initial cost of infrastructure, but cities would need to service a wider footprint going forward, with urban sprawl being expensive.”
Because Tauranga had almost reached its designated city boundary already, intensification was the cheapest option from the council’s perspective, he said.
Jos Nagels said abolishing the urban-rural boundaries was “unacceptable” because it led to car dependency, urban-sprawl housing infestations, and food-producing land being paved and concreted, which was expensive and polluting.
“Housing intensification must firstly occur along arterial routes [that are] easily accessible to public transport/rail corridors.”
Tina Salisbury said unrestrained building on urban fringes risked poorly planned communities, environmental impacts, costly infrastructure, and strain on transport.
She opposed the growth targets because Tauranga lacked sufficient land.
“[Tauranga’s] limited greenfield sites aren’t sufficient to meet current Government requirements. I’m concerned about land banking’s impact on housing prices, constraining market dynamics.”
Hall said the new rules requiring mixed-use developments were also a positive step.