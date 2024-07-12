The changes will allow for more housing intensification and require councils to enable mixed-use developments in cities.

Bishop has also set growth targets for tier 1 and 2 councils requiring them to zone for 30 years of housing demand.

Tauranga City, Western Bay of Plenty District and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council fall into the tier 1 category.

Councils will no longer be able to set minimum floor area and balcony requirements for houses and apartments.

They will also be prohibited from imposing rural-urban boundary lines in planning.

In light of Hall’s letter, Local Democracy Reporting asked mayoral hopefuls their thoughts on the new housing policy.

The 11 candidates who responded were mainly supportive of the changes but raised some sticking points.

Former mayor Greg Brownless said it is better to locate high-density housing near parks.

Greg Brownless said more details were needed and it was better if intensification occurred near reserves so large buildings didn’t adversely impact neighbours.

“The Government needs to assist with the necessary infrastructure so that current residents aren’t left to pick up the costs.”

Terry Leaming, aka Hori BOP, said there needed to be some regulation and he wanted to read the details fully.

“Unfortunately, when [the] Government has left things to developers and the private sector to self-regulate, invariably the taxpayer and/or ratepayer has to clean up the mess.”

Donna Hannah said the changes promised abundant development opportunities, reduced land prices and greater housing affordability.

But it was “crucial” to find out if the Government would cover the cost of the infrastructure required to implement the changes.

She also supported the removal of minimum floor and balcony requirements.

This was something Anthony Goddard had concerns about because “they ensured quality living standards and should not be compromised”.

“While we need more housing, it’s crucial to maintain liveable and healthy environments.”

Mahé Drysdale said intensification was the cheapest option for Tauranga to increase housing supply.

Mahé Drysdale said getting rid of minimum sizes for apartments and balconies could generate more affordable housing, but there needed to be a balance to avoid unintended social problems and cost for the city.

“I don’t agree with councils losing control over the urban/rural boundary limits.

“The Government needs to understand it’s not just the initial cost of infrastructure, but cities would need to service a wider footprint going forward, with urban sprawl being expensive.”

Because Tauranga had almost reached its designated city boundary already, intensification was the cheapest option from the council’s perspective, he said.

Jos Nagels said abolishing the urban-rural boundaries was “unacceptable” because it led to car dependency, urban-sprawl housing infestations, and food-producing land being paved and concreted, which was expensive and polluting.

“Housing intensification must firstly occur along arterial routes [that are] easily accessible to public transport/rail corridors.”

Tina Salisbury said unrestrained building on urban fringes risked poorly planned communities, environmental impacts, costly infrastructure, and strain on transport.

She opposed the growth targets because Tauranga lacked sufficient land.

“[Tauranga’s] limited greenfield sites aren’t sufficient to meet current Government requirements. I’m concerned about land banking’s impact on housing prices, constraining market dynamics.”

Ria Hall said the Government is taking housing seriously.

Hall said the new rules requiring mixed-use developments were also a positive step.

“We need to see more dispersed business opportunities to work in with local communities.”

Andrew Caie said housing unaffordability was “a massive drain on the entire economy of Tauranga”.

“I am in favour of many of the changes – with intensification and mixed-used development being crucial in Tauranga’s quest to grow to afford itself.”

Tim Maltby said if the mixed developments were done well, housing costs would be reduced while providing more options.

“Not everyone wants a three-bedroom house with a lawn to mow.”

He also wanted light industrial businesses to be included in the mixed-use developments.

Chudleigh Haggett said the new rules must benefit the whole community, not just developers. Photo / Alisha Evans / SunLive

Chudleigh Haggett said councils must defend ratepayers’ right to not be living in a shadow, or for undesirables to move into high-rise buildings and affect their privacy and safety.

He said councils should still be responsible for the rules around intensification and setting minimum floor areas.

“Make [the rules] pertinent to Tauranga and its specific areas and their current vibe or atmosphere.

“There must be a benefit to the whole community, not just the developers.”

Voting for Tauranga’s local election closes at noon on July 20.

The city will then return to elected representatives after being run by commissioners since 2021.

Update and correction

This story has been updated to include comments from Tina Salisbury and to correct the year the commission began to 2021.



