Hannah Wells was first across the half marathon finish line at the last Tauranga Marathon in 2020. Photo / George Novak

Thousands are expected to run in six events at Sunday's Shoe Science Tauranga Marathon as organisers hope the event will help rebuild community spirit after two Covid-dominated years.

"It's good for everyone, good for the community to get behind these events," Shoe Science Tauranga owner Murray Jolly told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"Events like this are just as important as poetry, music or drama. They play an integral part in adding to the city."

Jolly said people from all over the country were expected to flock to Tauranga over the weekend.

"It's been a huge effort to put it together but it's worth it."

Jolly said after 2021's event cancellation due to the pandemic, it was "great" for his business to be sponsoring the marathon this year and for the event to be going ahead.

"Last year's marathon was a, 'Did Not Start' and 'Did Not Finish'.

"This year, we're expecting about 3000 people."

Jolly said one of the best things about marathons was that the events "were not just about two teams".

"It's about families. That's 3000 people with their families and kids coming to Tauranga and having a good time."

The marathon course is made up of two laps. The start of the course will be at Maxwells Road and the finish line will be in the Tauranga city centre on Sala St.

To begin their second lap, competitors will turn left at the end of the Daisy Hardwick Trail, the junction with Chapel St.

What drivers need to know for the Tauranga Marathon

Lane closures:

• Southbound lane of Dive Crescent from 3am – 3pm

• Cameron Road (northbound) between Harrington St and Brown St (Domain Side) from 7am - 4pm

• Maxwells Road (seaward lane) between Chapel Street and Pillans Point School from 5am – 3pm

Road closures:

• The Strand (between Devonport Road and Dive Crescent) from 3am – 5pm

• McLean Street (between Cameron Road to The Strand) from 5am – 3pm

• Hamilton Street (between Willow Street and The Strand) from 3am – 5pm

• Chapel Street Off-Ramp (Takitumu Drive) from 7.30am – 2pm

• Maxwells Road (between Chapel Street and Harbour Drive) from 5am – 2pm

• Harbour Drive (between Maxwells Road and Kulim Avenue) from 5am – 2pm

• Tilby Drive (within Fergusson Park) from 6am – 1pm.

Parking restrictions:

There will be restricted parking on Cameron Road. Parking for mobility card holders to the Bunnings NPC game is within the venue and directly outside the venue on Cameron Road if required, with access via Cameron Road (northbound only).

Source: Tauranga City Council