Tauranga Māori ward byelection: Hemi Rolleston leads in progress results

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Hemi Rolleston looks set to win the Te Awanui Māori Ward seat according to progress results. Photo / Supplied

Hemi Rolleston is set to be Tauranga’s new Māori ward councillor, an early vote count indicates.

Tauranga City Council released the progress result for the Te Awanui Ward byelection on Tuesday afternoon, after voting closed at midday.

The result is based on the counting of about 80% of returned voting papers.

The Te Awanui Māori Ward byelection was triggered after Mikaere Sydney resigned his position in January.

Sydney was elected to the council in July 2024 but was unable to take up his position due to illness.

Rolleston is Sydney’s uncle and previously told Local Democracy Reporting he was inspired by his nephew to stand.

He consulted Sydney’s whānau about stepping in to “complete the mahi”.

The 56-year-old has whakapapa to Ngāi Te rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa and lives in Matapihi.

He is a professional director and previously worked at Tauranga City Council as the head of Māori land. He has also been a board member of Priority One, Grow Rotorua and SmartGrowth.

The council said in a statement the progress result did not include special votes and voting papers returned on Tuesday.

The outcome could change once all voting papers were counted.

A preliminary result was expected to be released by 1pm Wednesday, with the final result expected by 4pm.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

