Emergency services were called to the crash around 10.50pm on August 5. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services were called to the crash around 10.50pm on August 5. Photo / 123rf

The man who died in a crash on State Highway 2, Pukehina, earlier this month was Brody Caden Irvine, police say.

Police said in a statement Irvine was 23 and from Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 10.50pm on August 5.

Two other people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, police said.

Police previously said the fatal crash happened between Ohinepanea Rd and the nearby beach access.



