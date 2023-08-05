Emergency services responded to the crash around 10.50pm yesterday. Photo / File

Emergency services responded to the crash around 10.50pm yesterday. Photo / File

A Bay of Plenty highway where a person died in a crash overnight has now been reopened.

Emergency services were called to the 10.50pm crash on State Highway 2 at Pukehina where a person was killed and two others taken to hospital to be assessed for injuries.

Emergency services were also called to another serious crash in the region which involved four people at Reporoa.

A police spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times the Pukehina crash happened between Ohinepanea Rd and the nearby beach access.

She said the road was closed for several hours while a scene examination was carried out.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency stated online that the highway was reopened about 11.30am today.

The transport agency warned of delays while residual traffic eventually dispersed.

Another four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Settlers Road in Reporoa about 6pm yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened between State Highway 5 and Whareapa Rd and that section of the road was closed for several hours.

Four people sustained injuries, one was in critical condition, another had serious injuries and two others had moderate injuries, she said.





Multiple Hato Hone St John resources deployed to a serious injury crash in Settlers Rd, Reperoa last night. Photo / NZMe

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the critically injured patient and the one in serious condition were both flown to Waikato Hospital by separate rescue helicopters, one from Taupo and the other from the Waikato.

The two patients with moderate injuries were taken to Rotorua Hospital by St John ambulance, he said.

The spokesman said considerable St John resources attended this crash, including two rapid-respond units, an operation’s manager and two ambulances.