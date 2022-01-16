Tauranga Lotto players win $17,919 each

Two Tauranga punters will be celebrating after each winning $17,919 with Lotto Second Division. Photo / NZME

Two Tauranga punters will be celebrating after each winning $17,919 with Lotto Second Division in last night's draw.

The winning tickets were sold online at MyLotto and at Greerton Lotto in Tauranga.

They were part of 16 Lotto players to win the cash prize.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,207.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and at New World Mosgiel in Mosgiel.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:



MyLotto (x3) (+PB x1)

Auckland

MyLotto

Tauranga

Greerton Lotto

Tauranga

John's Superette & Lotto

Tolaga Bay

Paetiki Lotto Magazines & Post

Taupo

MyLotto

Napier

Bulls Four Square

Bulls

Anita's Store

Wellington

MyLotto

Wellington

MyLotto (x2)

Christchurch

Pak n Save Timaru

Timaru

New World Mosgiel (+PB)

Mosgiel

Balclutha New World

Balclutha

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19