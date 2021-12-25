Lucky $142,800 Lotto win in Whakatane

It was a Christmas Day to remember for seven lucky Lotto players after each winning $142,857 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night's draw.
One of the winning tickets was sold online at MyLotto in Whakatane.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.
Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion with more than 300 extra prizes was also drawn, including one prize of $1m and five All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQCs vehicles.
A lucky player from Levin will be celebrating after winning the top promotion prize of $1m. The winning voucher was sold at Levin Mall Lotto in Levin.
The winning Mercedes-Benz EQC voucher numbers and locations are as follows:
1338842
New World New Plymouth
New Plymouth
452248
Waiouru Four Square
Waiouru
1168606
Pak'nSave Porirua
Porirua
1243502
Kirby's Candies Spark Central
Wellington
874204
MyLotto
Wellington
The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto
Northland
New World Kaikohe
Kaikohe
MyLotto
Whakatane
Countdown Hawera
Hawera
Kapiti Knitting and Lotto
Paraparaumu
MyLotto (x2)
Wellington