A ticket sold in Tauranga has won Lotto Second Division.
Seven lucky players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $29,640 in last night's Lotto draw.
The winning Tauranga ticket was sold at Greerton Lotto.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Auckland
Greerton Lotto- Tauranga
Ohaupo Store - Ohaupo
Paper Plus Nelson -Nelson
MyLotto- Nelson
Northwood New World- Christchurch
Fresh Choice Green Island - Dunedin