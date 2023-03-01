Neighbour Paul Griffin said he heard what he thought was rolling thunder when the slip happened. Video / Carmen Hall / Cameron Avery

The clean-up and restoration of Egret Ave after January’s devastating landslip is beginning.

Three homes were damaged and 24 homes were evacuated after the landslip crashed down on the Maungatapu street during heavy rainfall on January 28.

In a statement today, Tauranga City Council said it had been working with homeowners and closely monitoring the site with a team of geotechnical professionals and surveyors, and had received advice that it was now safe to progress with the removal of debris from the roadway.

Persistent bad weather and land instability of the slip area meant it had not been possible to safely carry out this work until now, the council said.

Over the coming weeks, residents will see several contractors in the area as they carry out the clean-up works.

Site set-up is under way and works will continue through March, weather dependent, the statement said.

Some heavy vehicles and machinery will be on-site during this time. Security contractors will remain in place 24/7 for the safety and protection of the properties that are currently uninhabitable.

This may shift to an after-hours watch only once the area becomes a working site.

The council said it understood the delay in restoring road access had been frustrating for landowners and residents in the area and thanked those residents in Egret Ave and the surrounding streets that had been very accommodating during this time.



