“This gives me a sense of belonging, and a deep pride in my heritage. It is personally important to understand what I stand for and where I come from, especially as Tauranga Moana is one of the most beautiful and blessed places in the world.”

Bush said observing his Māori culture “has enabled me to be a better leader, to practice humility, balanced with strength, and improve my oratory skills”.

He was excited about leading the Victoria Police and also paid homage to the traditional custodians of the land in Victoria.

“The challenge aligns so well with my passion for policing and enhancing the safety and security of communities. Communities can only thrive when they are safe and secure.”

Former New Zealand deputy Police commissioner Wally Haumaha.

Former New Zealand deputy Police commissioner Wally Haumaha said Bush was an “outstanding and credible leader” who oversaw “transformational change”.

“That resulted in a much more inclusive organisation that recognised the richness of culture to include the diverse range of skills, gender diversity, recruits from extensive ethnic backgrounds, with an extensive range of experiences.”

Haumaha said Bush inspired others to “motivate and mobilise areas not often seen”, and praised his energy, passion, enthusiasm and sense of humour.

Haumaha said about 16 people were in the New Zealand/iwi contingent that would join in celebrations alongside other Māori based in Melbourne.

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley. Photo / Alex Cairns

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley said in the release that Bush represented a powerful example of indigenous leadership in law enforcement.

“His approach has always been about understanding communities, not just policing them.”

Esteemed Ngāi Te Rangi kaumatua Hauata Palmer would lead Māori proceedings and was taking over a korowai for Bush to wear.

Gifts would also be exchanged and Stanley said it was a deep sign of respect for both cultures.

“Effectively, we will pass Mike to the Aboriginal people [Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung] who will in turn pass him to the Australian Police.”

He said Ngāi Te Rangi received no funding for the exchange, saying it was the right cultural thing to do.