Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga housing crisis: Backpackers transform to family-friendly emergency housing

7 minutes to read
Memphis Robson-Frentz owns Aroha House, previously known as Arthouse Backpackers. Photo / Cira Olivier

Memphis Robson-Frentz owns Aroha House, previously known as Arthouse Backpackers. Photo / Cira Olivier

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

A woman has transformed her backpackers into emergency housing for families with children only.

She has brightly painted the walls, decorated rooms and created a sense of community.

Memphis Robson-Frentz described a desire to help

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.