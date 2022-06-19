Sarah Garnett (left), John Gemming and Kelly Hudson re the three Bay of Plenty-based hockey officials heading to the Women's World Cup in Spain. Photo / Supplied

From gymnastics routines to the hockey fields, from a brain haemorrhage to healing, from the sidelines to the world stage, three Tauranga Hockey Association members share their journeys to the 2022 Women's World Cup.

Kelly Hudson, Sarah Garnett and John Gemming of the Tauranga Hockey Association have been selected as officials and organisers for the upcoming Women's Hockey World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands.

The trio will fly out at the end of the month.

International hockey umpire Kelly Hudson has officiated at three World Cups and three Olympics already, having begun her career in 2005.

"It's the best seat in the house," Hudson told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"As an umpire you become the platform for all the players to showcase their skills."

International hockey umpire Kelly Hudson began her career as a sports official in 2005. Photo / NZME

Hudson became interested in hockey when she was looking for a team sport after focusing on gymnastics.

What she has found is a passionate global community.

"I've formed connections with people whom I would never have met if not for the sport. It was really hockey that brought us together."

International Field Hockey umpire Sarah Garnett's journey with the sport began in intermediate.

"I've always played," Garnett said.

Since Garnett began officiating in the sport, she has been named New Zealand's Female Umpire of the Year and travelled overseas to umpire at international tournaments, including the Commonwealth Games.

But there is one achievement perhaps only Garnett can claim. In 2008, she umpired at the Beijing Olympics just months after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

"I was really lucky I had a good baseline fitness and ended up being medically cleared to go."

Garnett would like to encourage other young athletes to pursue umpiring.

"It's a thankless job but it has vast rewards."

International hockey umpire Sarah Garnett recovering from brain hemorrhage in 2008. Photo / NZME

An International Hockey Federation medical officer, Dr John Gemming first became involved in the sport to support his family.

Gemming's wife Gill was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in 2018 for services to the sport.

Gemming started helping out at hockey matches 25 years ago.

"At first I followed along as first-aid and then as semi-manager, just being helpful."

Eventually, Gemming's role grew to include associations with Hockey New Zealand and roles as team doctor and co-ordinator of health services at international tournaments in South America and Asia.

"My role at the Women's World Cup in Spain is to make sure that all the healthcare services are in place, from x-rays if they need them to injury care."

Gemming's level of experience doesn't stop him feeling very excited about making the trip to Spain for the World Cup at the end of the month.

"I think it's the level we're talking about here. It's the World Cup, everyone's at the top of their game.

"Every game is a real contest and everyone is trying really hard and incredibly proud. It's go, go, go."