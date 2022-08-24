Katikati's wastewater outfall pipe has leaked, the council says. Photo / Mead Norton

A warning has been issued for harbour users after treated wastewater leaked from the Katikati outfall sewer pipe.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council's wastewater treatment plant in Katikati discharges its wastewater through a pipeline route from the Prospect Drive treatment plant across Tauranga Harbour to off Matakana Island.

The council is working with Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Toi Te Ora Public Health, and iwi partners to locate and fix the leak.

"We will be adding dye to the effluent before putting drones up to see if we can spot the leak," said the council's acting group manager for infrastructure, EJ Wentzel.

"We plan to do this as soon as possible but this is weather dependent.

"We also want to emphasise that this wastewater has been treated, and it has been through the ultraviolet light treatment process already."

Warning signs are being put up at the water's edge to let Western Bay whānau know not to consume any shellfish or swim in the water until the leak has been resolved.

Further updates will be provided when they are available.