The building used by Gender Dynamix and Rainbow Youth was destroyed in a suspicious fire. Photo / NZME

The building used by Gender Dynamix and Rainbow Youth was destroyed in a suspicious fire. Photo / NZME

Demolition will soon get underway on a building that acted as a support hub for Tauranga's rainbow and gender diverse youth.

This comes after the building - used by Gender Dynamix and Rainbow Youth - was destroyed in a suspicious fire earlier this month.

Tauranga City Council venues and events manager Nelita Byrne said work would start "on the site shortly to clear the remains of the building and keep the site safe".

She said it was "still too early" to comment on what might be built in the future.

Byrne did not know the cause of the fire, however, the council was "working closely with Rainbow Youth and providing support where we can".

"We have found them an interim space to use as we work through longer-term relocation options in The Village."

Police were unable to provide an update on the cause of the fire, with a media spokeswoman confirming inquiries were ongoing.

Police were called to the scene about 12.45am on June 16, a spokeswoman said at the time.

"It's being treated as suspicious. Police have conducted a scene examination this morning and inquiries are ongoing."

Asked whether the incident was a hate crime, police said: "Inquiries are in their early stages and no conclusions can yet be drawn about a motive, however, police are keeping an open mind."

The blaze has prompted an outpouring of grief and giving, including a Givealittle for Rainbow Youth which has raised more than $78,000.