Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Boys' College students celebrate pride flag flying high

5 minutes to read
Year 13 students Mackenzie Fowler and Neil Buchanan in front of the school's pride flag. Photo / Mead Norton

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Two students helping create a culture shift at Tauranga Boys' College say raising the pride flag on school grounds for the first time means "any student can look up to the sky and see support".

