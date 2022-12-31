Kylie Stewart with Ada Stewart-Smith, 1, and Aston Stewart-Smith, 7, at Gordon Spratt Reserve's New Year's Eve celebrations. Photo / Carmen Hall

An array of family-focused, drug and alcohol-free events are in full swing tonight as the city prepares to ring in 2023.

The Tauranga City Council has rolled out five free community New Year’s Eve celebrations - with live music, entertainment, food trucks and activities for the kids which thousands of people have flocked to.

These are happening now at Gordon Spratt Reserve, the city waterfront, Fergusson Park in Matua, Blake Park, and Tauranga Racecourse.

The events will finish with fireworks at 9.30pm, except the Greerton celebration which will finish with a laser light show because of horses on-site.

A different drum is beating at Trustpower Baypark for the Famous Last Words event which features an international lineup including Hybrid Minds, Tempza, 1991 and Phantom.

Paul McCarthy and his son Rome at the New Year's Eve event at Gordon Spratt Reserve. Photo / Carmen Hall

Pāpāmoa locals have gathered at Gordon Spratt Reserve for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Paul McCarthy and his son Rome were there.

McCarthy said they attended it two years ago and were looking forward to another fantastic event.

“We came for the kids.”

Kylie Stewart said the Papamoa event was a great time to celebrate.

“I like that it is a really family and community-focused.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Glenn Dunbier said there would be a strong police presence in traditional holiday hotspots across the country tonight, focused on prevention and helping those celebrating to stay safe.

“Police encourage people celebrating New Year’s Eve to enjoy themselves, but to be sensible, look after your mates and make sure everyone gets home safely. We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.”

Dunbier said if you feel unsafe or have concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, call police on 111.







