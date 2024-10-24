From house, commercial building and scrub fires, to motor vehicle crashes, to a budgie stuck down a drainpipe, Greerton volunteer firefighters have done it all in their brigade’s 25 years of service.
To celebrate the milestone, and thank their community for supporting them, Greerton Volunteer Fire Brigade is hosting a family-friendly show-and-tell of their history at the carpark behind Greerton RSA on Saturday.
Greerton volunteer brigade’s senior member Kerry Gordon said the afternoon would be jam-packed with family activities, entertainment, fire safety education, and firefighting jibber-jabber.
The event will start with the station’s fire trucks parading through Greerton at 1pm to park up in the carpark behind Greerton RSA.
From 2pm it’s action time – there will be a variety of new and old fire trucks on display, kids’ activities, a sausage sizzle, fire safety demonstrations, and firies will be present, sharing all their memorable callouts.