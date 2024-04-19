The leader of Tauranga City Council's commissioners Anne Tolley is defending the way they've been running our fifth largest city. Audio / Newstalk ZB

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has confirmed Tauranga City Council will return to fully elected governance in July despite requests for continued central Government involvement.

He says the city’s success is critically important to New Zealand’s success.

Brown’s statement comes after revelations the city’s Government-appointed commission had recommended a councillor/commissioner hybrid council, and twice asked for the appointment of a Crown observer, once its term ends at the election on July 20.

The Bay of Plenty Times revealed on Thursday the commission, made up of chairwoman Anne Tolley, Bill Wasley, Shadrach Rolleston and Stephen Selwood, asked the minister in December to change legislation to allow for a hybrid model of four commissioners and five elected councillors after the election.

Tauranga city commissioners Shadrach Rolleston, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood, and Anne Tolley. Photos / NZME

The commission did not receive a response on this and last Friday wrote asking for a Crown observer — a request the minister in the previous Government, Kieran McAnulty, had already rejected.

In a statement to the Bay of Plenty Times on Thursday, Brown said democratic council elections and representation would return and encouraged people to stand to be part of the new council to “lead Tauranga forward”.

“The people of Tauranga have been clear that they want to see a return to a fully elected and democratically accountable council. I am pleased to confirm that this will happen at the upcoming election in July,” he said.

“I want to confirm to the people of Tauranga and the commission that there will be no hybrid model of governance following the July election. Nor will there be Crown observers. Tauranga will return to being a full democracy.”

A council-commissioned report and the commission’s December 19 letter, both recommending the hybrid model, were released to the Bay of Plenty Times under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act. The report stated the 60-40 split would keep “the commissioners’ institutional knowledge” while avoiding the “significant risks” of an abrupt return to full democracy.

In late 2020, then-Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta appointed the commission to replace the city’s council, which was deemed too dysfunctional to continue. The commission’s term was later extended until July 2024 to provide stability and deliver complex projects — preventing the city’s participation in the 2022 local body elections. The move prompted protests and community action.

This year five ratepayer groups came together to call on the minister to intervene and reduce the commission’s role to that of “caretaker” leading into the election.

Brown yesterday made clear he has “no intention” of intervening in the commission’s role or that of the elected council after the election.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Local Government Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tauranga residents will have the opportunity to elect a mayor and councillors to lead the city through to 2028, he said.

The four-year term will be a first for New Zealand, which usually sets three-year terms for local councils.

“Newly elected members will be given the opportunity to assume the full responsibilities of their role,” Brown said.

“I want to encourage people who care about the future of Tauranga and the challenges this city faces in regards to infrastructure, housing, economic growth and productivity to stand to be elected and to be part of that new council which will lead Tauranga forward,” he said.

“The Government stands willing to work with the new council as we have with the commissioners, and to continue to support this city to grow and to unlock the potential that this city has because Tauranga’s success is critically important to New Zealand’s success.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said last month Tauranga would lprobably be “one of the first” places involved in its plan to make “10-year city and regional deals” with councils on critical infrastructure.

Nominations for Tauranga’s election open on April 26.

Kiri Gillespie is an assistant news director and a senior journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, specialising in local politics and city issues. She was a finalist for the Voyager Media Awards Regional Journalist of the Year in 2021.