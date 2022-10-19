Tauranga District Court dog Mabel came second place in the New Zealand Top Dog with a job competition. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga District Court dog Mabel came second place in the New Zealand Top Dog with a job competition. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga District Court's most popular staff member can always be found exactly where she's needed.

In fact, Mabel is so good at her job that she's been awarded the silver in the New Zealand Top Dog with a job competition.

Whether she's walking side-by-side with young victims or having a nap under a colleague's desk, Mabel the court dog never fails to make a positive difference.

Owner, trainer and Ministry of Justice court victim adviser Gail Bryce said Mabel was the top dog at all of her tasks.

"She knows she's a good girl all the time," Bryce told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"She doesn't need a prize to know it."

Mabel's day usually includes making visitors feel special, noticing when they're upset and occasionally showing off.

"When a young person comes in for a trial we will meet them outside the court building and Mabel will let the child lead them through security to our secure witness room, away from the main court building," Bryce said.

"Usually the young person's so focused on Mabel that they don't realise they're going through security.

"Mabel calls the lift for them and will wait with them until they need to give evidence."

Bryce said Mabel would help witnesses calm down by showing them some of the things she can do.

"She can get toys out of the cupboard, open drawers and cabinets."

During breaks, Mabel accompanies witnesses for walks around the block or to the park across the road.

"Her job is to keep the child calm and let them know they're safe."

Mabel's job is to support young witnesses and help them to feel safe. Photo / Supplied

Mabel is the successor of Louie, the court dog with 700 social media followers who passed away in 2018.

Bryce has been a victim adviser for about seven years. She said after Louie passed away the court dog was sorely missed.

"The detectives kept ringing and asking for a dog and we were having to apologise because we didn't have one.

"We're very lucky that Mobility Dogs offered me Mabel, to carry on Louie's good work. That was about two and a half years ago."

Mabel also supports her colleagues by lifting their spirits and wandering around the office. Photo / Supplied

Bryce said when Mabel was around children, they tended to be calmer and feel special there was a dog around just for them.

"She will sit at their feet, put her head in their lap or sit on the floor with them."

Not only is Mabel a help to victims testifying in court, but she also supports the whole office.

"It's a very, very stressful environment," Bryce said.

"Having Mabel around means instantly everyone is calmer and everyone calls for her. She's very popular across the whole building."

Mabel's second-place prize came with a $250 voucher for PETstock which Mabel and Bryce have donated to Pet Refuge.

The NZ Top Dog with a job award celebrates a top dog that makes a positive difference in our society for the work they do to improve human lives on a day-to-day basis.

The competition has run for seven years and is organised by Frog Recruitment. This year's campaign was sponsored by PETstock and Royal Canin.

Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow said Mabel was a "wonderful representation" of what competition organisers were looking for in a Top Dog with a job.

"Her work demonstrates a strong purpose and she has a significant impact on the people around her in an industry that isn't known for bringing dogs in the office," Barlow said.

"Not only is Mabel a trained mobility dog helping her owner with life's daily challenges, but she also comes to court when trials require a young person to give evidence, making them feel calm and safe."

Barlow said Mabel was renowned for uplifting every conversation.

"There is no boring day when Mabel is in the office."