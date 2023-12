Two vehicles have crashed in Tauranga.

Two vehicles have crashed in Tauranga.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Otumoetai Rd about 11.35am.

One vehicle has rolled and is on its side, she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ have sent two trucks to the scene and Hato Hone St John are also there.

More to come.