Traffic is reportedly backed-up on State Highway 29A, near Poike, following a crash.

A caller to the 0800 SUNLIVE news hotline said two vehicles had crashed on SH29A, between Poike and Oropi.

The lane heading towards the Oropi roundabout is blocked, the caller said.

“Emergency services are at the scene and people should expect delays.”

Google’s live traffic reporting showed delays in the area.